Scottish breeders set to judge at Balmoral Show

The major event in Northern Ireland takes place over four days in May.

By Katrina Macarthur
Colin Fordyce is set to judge some of the championships in the beef cattle section. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Colin Fordyce is set to judge some of the championships in the beef cattle section.

A number of Scottish pedigree cattle and sheep breeders have been appointed as judges of this year’s Balmoral Show.

The four-day event, organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, takes place from Wednesday 15 to Saturday 18 May, and will celebrate its 155th anniversary this year.

In the sheep, Blackface and Texel breeder Malcolm Coubrough of Hartside Farms, Biggar, will judge the inter-breed overall sheep championships.

Peter Gray of the Scrogton Texel and Suffolk flocks in Ayrshire, will head up the inter-breed pairs and group of three championships.

Jennifer Aiken, formerly of Procters Texels, will be tasked with judging the pairs of ewe and ram lambs, and shearling ewes, as well as the single lamb section.

Aberdeenshire breeder Stuart Wood of the Woodies flock will place the Beltex
classes, with Fife breeder Mike Black heading up the Suffolk section.

David Johnstone, right, will judge the Aberdeen-Angus section.

Ian Walker, Alticane, Ayrshire, will judge the Border Leicesters and Greyfaces, while Scott Davies of the Synton flock, Selkirk, will place the North Country Cheviots.

Among the cattle, David Johnstone, farm manager at Ballindalloch Home Farm, will judge the Aberdeen-Angus, with Andrew Kay from Gass, Straiton, judging the British Blues.

Borders breeder Adam Crockett of the Bacardi herd will place the Salers, while Strathisla herd manager Colin Fordyce, Blairgowrie, will head up the beef groups of five, native and continental, and exhibitor bred pairs.

Well-known youngster John McCulloch from Dumfriesshire will be tasked with selecting the winning beef young handler.

In the horses, Lanarkshire breeder Robert Morton will judge the Clydesdales, farm carts/agricultural vehicles, heavy trade turnouts and the Clydesdale young handlers.

Meanwhile, former editor of The Scottish Farmer magazine Ken Fletcher will be tasked with judging the prestigious champion of champions accolade.

