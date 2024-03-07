RSABI launches new suicide prevention video on Aberdeenshire farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

RSABI launches new suicide prevention video on Aberdeenshire farm

The video is part of RSABI's #KeepTalking campaign this winter.

By Katrina Macarthur
Louise Penfold, SAMH suicide prevention development officer, Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive, and PC Jonathan Davis, You Matter Coordinator at Police Scotland.
Louise Penfold, SAMH suicide prevention development officer, Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive, and PC Jonathan Davis, You Matter Coordinator at Police Scotland.

Scotland’s rural charity RSABI has produced a film on a farm in Aberdeenshire to improve understanding about suicide and show how everyone can play a part in prevention.

As part of its #KeepTalking campaign this winter, the video has been created with input from Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) and Police Scotland.

The film highlights the benefits of talking about suicide and better understanding the steps we can take to make a difference.

One of the strong themes of the video is hope, along with the clear message that becoming more comfortable talking about suicide will help to save lives.

“Research has shown that the risk of suicide is more to do with what happens to people and the circumstances they experience than suffering a mental health illness or condition,” said PC Jonathan Davis, You Matter Coordinator, Police Scotland.

“It is also known that people who are involved in occupations where they are more isolated, or are vulnerable because of, for example, the risk of financial instability, are potentially more at risk of suffering from thoughts of suicide.”

The short film explains that two factors have been shown to make the biggest difference to people who have lived with thoughts of suicide or have survived an attempt to take their life.

They are having someone who will listen to them – really listen to them – and for someone to show them kindness and treat them with compassion.

Louise Penfold, SAMH Suicide Prevention Development Officer, says there is always hope for someone who is having thoughts of suicide.

“It is a myth that by asking someone if they have had thoughts of suicide, you might plant a seed of an idea. That is categorically untrue.

“In fact, what the research proves is that talking about suicide reduces the risk of suicide. So, the more comfortable we can get with talking to people and asking them about any thoughts of suicide, the safer we can make our communities.”

One of the most effective ways to keep someone safe when they have thoughts of suicide is to help them make a safety plan to support them when thoughts of suicide are at their most intense says PC Davis.

The video is available to view on RSABI’s social media platforms https://youtu.be/w09wP7cVfnU.

You can find further information on the RSABI website www.rsabi.org.uk.

