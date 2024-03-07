RSABI launches new suicide prevention video on Aberdeenshire farm

Scotland’s rural charity RSABI has produced a film on a farm in Aberdeenshire to improve understanding about suicide and show how everyone can play a part in prevention.

As part of its #KeepTalking campaign this winter, the video has been created with input from Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) and Police Scotland.

The film highlights the benefits of talking about suicide and better understanding the steps we can take to make a difference.

One of the strong themes of the video is hope, along with the clear message that becoming more comfortable talking about suicide will help to save lives.

“Research has shown that the risk of suicide is more to do with what happens to people and the circumstances they experience than suffering a mental health illness or condition,” said PC Jonathan Davis, You Matter Coordinator, Police Scotland.

“It is also known that people who are involved in occupations where they are more isolated, or are vulnerable because of, for example, the risk of financial instability, are potentially more at risk of suffering from thoughts of suicide.”

The short film explains that two factors have been shown to make the biggest difference to people who have lived with thoughts of suicide or have survived an attempt to take their life.

They are having someone who will listen to them – really listen to them – and for someone to show them kindness and treat them with compassion.

Louise Penfold, SAMH Suicide Prevention Development Officer, says there is always hope for someone who is having thoughts of suicide.

“It is a myth that by asking someone if they have had thoughts of suicide, you might plant a seed of an idea. That is categorically untrue.

“In fact, what the research proves is that talking about suicide reduces the risk of suicide. So, the more comfortable we can get with talking to people and asking them about any thoughts of suicide, the safer we can make our communities.”

One of the most effective ways to keep someone safe when they have thoughts of suicide is to help them make a safety plan to support them when thoughts of suicide are at their most intense says PC Davis.

The video is available to view on RSABI’s social media platforms https://youtu.be/w09wP7cVfnU.

You can find further information on the RSABI website www.rsabi.org.uk.