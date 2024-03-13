Scottish Ministers approve an increase to QMS’ levy rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish Ministers approve an increase to QMS’ levy rates

The increased rates will be implemented from April 1 2024.

By Katrina Macarthur
Kate Rowell, QMS chair, welcomed the announcement. Picture by Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Scottish Ministers have now approved Quality Meat Scotland’s increased levy rates which will be implemented from next month.

Following extensive consultation with industry stakeholders and dialogue with levy payers at a series of winter workshops, the QMS board requested that rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon approved the new rates.

This will see a levy rise, based on CPIH from January 23 to January 24 of 6.8%  implemented for processors and producers, from April 1 2024.

Thereafter, QMS are proposing that levy increases will revert to annual increases in line with the CPIH index.

This marks the first time that QMS has requested a change to the levy in 13 years.

As presented at the winter workshops, the increase will ensure QMS’ financial model remains sustainable.

It was also ensure QMS remains fit to support Scotland’s iconic Scotch brands, promotional work and market development, both here in the UK and internationally.

This levy setting mechanism will be reviewed at the end of the five years as part of future consultation on strategy at that time.

Commenting on the announcement, Kate Rowell, chair of QMS said: “We are pleased that Scottish Ministers have approved the levy increase which will ensure continuation of the work that QMS has committed to prioritising for farmers and processors across Scotland.

“The new rates will allow us to invest in our key activities underpinning our vision to make Scotland THE choice for premium red meat, during a critical time for all businesses.

“QMS will continue to proactively engage with the whole red meat chain as we navigate the future together, and look forward to showcasing some of our new work streams over the coming months.”

