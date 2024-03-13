Scottish Ministers approve an increase to QMS’ levy rates

Scottish Ministers have now approved Quality Meat Scotland’s increased levy rates which will be implemented from next month.

Following extensive consultation with industry stakeholders and dialogue with levy payers at a series of winter workshops, the QMS board requested that rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon approved the new rates.

This will see a levy rise, based on CPIH from January 23 to January 24 of 6.8% implemented for processors and producers, from April 1 2024.

Thereafter, QMS are proposing that levy increases will revert to annual increases in line with the CPIH index.

This marks the first time that QMS has requested a change to the levy in 13 years.

As presented at the winter workshops, the increase will ensure QMS’ financial model remains sustainable.

It was also ensure QMS remains fit to support Scotland’s iconic Scotch brands, promotional work and market development, both here in the UK and internationally.

This levy setting mechanism will be reviewed at the end of the five years as part of future consultation on strategy at that time.

Commenting on the announcement, Kate Rowell, chair of QMS said: “We are pleased that Scottish Ministers have approved the levy increase which will ensure continuation of the work that QMS has committed to prioritising for farmers and processors across Scotland.

“The new rates will allow us to invest in our key activities underpinning our vision to make Scotland THE choice for premium red meat, during a critical time for all businesses.

“QMS will continue to proactively engage with the whole red meat chain as we navigate the future together, and look forward to showcasing some of our new work streams over the coming months.”