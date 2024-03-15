Farmers urged to register interest in land or risk £5k fine

Owners or long-term tenants of land or property are encouraged to seek legal advice on whether they need to submit an entry to a new register designed to provide clarity over who has control of land in Scotland.

The Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land (RCI) was launched on April 1 2022 and individuals and organisations are now being urged to check if they are legally required to submit to the register before the deadline on April 1 of this year.

Hamish Lean, partner and head of rural property at Shepherd and Wedderburn said: “People should be directed to seek legal advice about their own circumstances. However, tenants who hold secure 1991 Act tenancies don’t need to register. Also, it’s not a landlord’s responsibility.”

There is risk that fines of up to £5,000 will be issued to those who need to register and do not meet the looming deadline.