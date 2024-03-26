Warning to producers selling prime and cull stock through marts

The Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) has issued a warning to farmers that selling pregnant animals through the prime and cull rings is prohibited.

Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, says there have been some recent incidents where in lamb sheep have been sold through the live ring.

He says: “This is in breach of animal health and welfare regulations and leaves the processor in a very difficult situation. This practice is unfair on the livestock and the processor.

“IAAS wishes to support processors and butchers who use the live ring, as they help create a trade for all prime and cull stock.

“Stock should be presented fit for movement and processing. Failing to do so can lead to vet and government inspections and risk farm assurance status.”