Warning to producers selling prime and cull stock through marts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Warning to producers selling prime and cull stock through marts

Neil Wilson says stock should be presented fit for movement and processing.

By Katrina Macarthur
Post Thumbnail

The Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) has issued a warning to farmers that selling pregnant animals through the prime and cull rings is prohibited.

Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, says there have been some recent incidents where in lamb sheep have been sold through the live ring.

He says: “This is in breach of animal health and welfare regulations and leaves the processor in a very difficult situation. This practice is unfair on the livestock and the processor.

“IAAS wishes to support processors and butchers who use the live ring, as they help create a trade for all prime and cull stock.

“Stock should be presented fit for movement and processing. Failing to do so can lead to vet and government inspections and risk farm assurance status.”

More from Farming

Harestone TY has sold privately to a herd in Ayrshire.
Harestone Charolais bull makes £18,000 in private deal
Harold Murray is a well-known farming figure in the industry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farming stalwart Harold releases second book for charity
Nia Sutherland grew up on a beef and sheep farm and has been passionate about it for as long as she can remember.
Nia Sutherland: SAYFC has had a huge impact on my life
Lyndsey Dunnet's 2023 overall champion at the Caithness Young Farmers' overwintering.
Young Farmers' overwintering event returns to Quoybrae
Annabelle Bargeton, 4, and Eva Wallace, 4, help to launch Hide & Sheep to mark the society's anniversary.
Almost 2,000 cuddly toy sheep to be hidden by RHASS to mark anniversary
Neil Barclay pictured with the Galloway champion Moss Fayjock at RHS 2023.
Royal Highland Show 2024 livestock and horse entries open
From left, George Low (ODAYFC), Nicola Tait (NFUS Orkney Branch), Jennifer Alexander (Orkney Auction Mart), Lindzi Williamson (Williamsons), Cameron Stout (Orkney Rocks Choir) and Alison Rich (OADS).
Orkney agricultural community raises almost £2,000 for RSABI
Fergus Forbes, left, with his reserve champion, judge David Wright, and Adam Mackillop, right, with the home-bred and overall champion. Pictures by Anne MacPherson
Nairn JAC members lead the way at Dingwall overwintering
Balgownie and Balgownie Rentals was based from Inverurie.
Balgownie agricultural machinery business goes into administration
SSEN is set to complete a £20 billion upgrade to network infrastructure between now and 2030.
Farmers and landowners urged to act over SSEN infrastructure upgrades