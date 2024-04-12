Record levels achieved at spring show and sale in Lerwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record levels achieved at spring show and sale in Lerwick

Hubert Moar, Brouster, Bridge of Walls, won the Bryden Budge Memorial Trophy.

By Katrina Macarthur
Aimee Budge presents the Bryden Budge Memorial Trophy to Hubert Moar, with Fiona Nicholson from sponsors Garriock Bros, and judge James Morrison, right.
Aimee Budge presents the Bryden Budge Memorial Trophy to Hubert Moar, with Fiona Nicholson from sponsors Garriock Bros, and judge James Morrison, right.

Trade met record levels at Shetland Livestock Marketing Group’s annual spring show and sale in conjunction with Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

A total of 139 head of cattle and 616 sheep were sold through the centre, with the pre-sale show sponsored by Garriock Bros Plant Hire, judged by James Morrison, Nether Blairock, Deskford, right.

Winning the Bryden Budge Memorial Trophy, presented by Aimee Budge, second left, was a 424kg Limousin cross steer from Hubert Moar, Brouster, Bridge of Walls, left, realising £1,520 to the judge.

All classes of cattle were well bid for with averages up on the year, steers averaging 285p per kg and heifers 274p per kilo. Sheep sold to £182 for Suffolks from Messrs Nicolson, Noss Farm, Twatt.

