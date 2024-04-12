Record levels achieved at spring show and sale in Lerwick

Trade met record levels at Shetland Livestock Marketing Group’s annual spring show and sale in conjunction with Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

A total of 139 head of cattle and 616 sheep were sold through the centre, with the pre-sale show sponsored by Garriock Bros Plant Hire, judged by James Morrison, Nether Blairock, Deskford, right.

Winning the Bryden Budge Memorial Trophy, presented by Aimee Budge, second left, was a 424kg Limousin cross steer from Hubert Moar, Brouster, Bridge of Walls, left, realising £1,520 to the judge.

All classes of cattle were well bid for with averages up on the year, steers averaging 285p per kg and heifers 274p per kilo. Sheep sold to £182 for Suffolks from Messrs Nicolson, Noss Farm, Twatt.