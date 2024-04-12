Local NFU Mutual agencies return as headline sponsors of Black Isle Show

The Inverness & Elgin and Dingwall & Thurso branches of NFU Mutual have returned as the main sponsors of this year’s Black Isle Show.

Following on from the introduction of headline sponsorship in 2022, a spokesperson for the branches said both agencies were proud to be headline sponsors.

“The Black Isle is a real highlight in the farming calendar for many within our area and it is a privilege for the agencies to be able to continue to support the show for the third year running.

“We will be in our usual position at row G with catering for our clients and members once again provided by Forbes Farm Fresh.

“We will be on hand all day to answer any queries you may have around insurance or NFU Scotland membership.

“We look forward to seeing everyone there and we wish the show every success for 2024.”

Plans are well underway for the 185th annual event which will be held on Wednesday July 31 and Thursday August 1.

Premium lists, schedules and entry forms will be circulated to previous exhibitors and will be available on the show website in due course.

President Tom Henderson said the society is delighted to be bringing back a heavy horse turnout championship which will be in the main ring on the Thursday.

The last time a heavy horse turnout class was on the showground was 25 years ago.

A number of teams have already been recruited for the charity tractor push which takes place on the Wednesday evening.

He urged anyone who can muster a team of five together and has a favourite charity or local good cause to contact the show office either by email or phone for an application form.