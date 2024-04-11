Tesco declares soaring profits of £2.3 billion but where is the increase for farmers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco declares soaring profits of £2.3 billion but where is the increase for farmers?

NFU Scotland has weighed in on the latest set of results.

By Katrina Macarthur
Tesco has more than 330,000 employees and a 27.3% share of the grocery market.
Tesco has more than 330,000 employees and a 27.3% share of the grocery market.

Farmers who supply to Tesco will undoubtedly be left questioning the supermarket’s bumper profits for the past year after declaring an operating profit of £2.3 billion, up from £882m the previous year.

In its latest set of results published this week, figures revealed that sales rose by 4.4% to £68.2 billion in the year to February 2024.

While there are already huge concerns over food security and poor returns for producers that are failing to match cost of production increases, NFU Scotland has said it plans to meet Tesco shortly to discuss fairness for all parts of the supply chain.

Sales soar to £68.2 billion

NFUS chief executive John Davidson said: “Tesco continues to be one of Scottish agriculture’s largest customers and its strong sales performance illustrates the keen demand and growing potential for locally produced food.

“However, the three-fold increase in its profits is something that farmers and crofters can only dream about in the current economic climate and those that supply Tesco are certainly not benefitting to anything like that extent from these increased returns.

“It is absolutely vital that farmers and crofters are paid a fair return for the quality food and drink they work tirelessly to produce and the suggestion from Tesco that it must find further savings across its products is an ominous sign for the industry.”

‘Suppliers are not benefitting to anything like that extent’ says NFUS chief

Mr Davidson said following the union’s publication of its ShelfWatch results at the conference in February, NFUS has contacted all major retailers requesting a meeting to discuss how they can better support produce.

“We have plans to meet with Tesco shortly to discuss our ShelfWatch findings and we will look to discuss the need for all parts of the chain to share in the risk and reward and what Tesco can do to deliver a more sustainable and profitable future for farmers and crofters.”

Meanwhile, Tesco’s chief executive Ken Murphy, said the company has worked hard to reduce prices and that Tesco has now been the cheapest full-line grocer for well over a year.

Scotland’s union will meet with Tesco to discuss fairness across supply chain

“Inflationary pressures have lessened substantially, however we are conscious that things are still difficult for many customers,” said Mr Murphy.

“We have continued to invest in helping customers where it matters most, cutting prices on more than 4,000 products and doubling down on our powerful combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices.

“Customer perception of the quality of our products is growing ahead of the market and we continue to win customers from premium retailers, with sales of Tesco Finest now exceeding £2 billion.”

Tesco has more than 330,000 employees and a 27.3% share of the grocery market.

