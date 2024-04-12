15 jobs saved as Balgownie agricultural machinery business bought over

Fifteen jobs have been saved after an under-threat farm machinery firm was bought over.

MacGregor Industrial Supplies Limited has been announced as the new owners of Balgownie Limited and Balgownie Rentals Limited which went into administration last month.

The 117-year-old north-east agricultural machinery firm was placed into administration as a result of “cash flow issues”.

It was sold by administrators Richard Bathgate and Graeme of Johnston Carmichael LLP.

The sale of both businesses and assets includes the Inverurie and Turriff trading sites which will preserve 15 jobs under MacGregor Industrial Supplies Limited.

Highest level of customer service

Richard Bathgate of Johnston Carmichael LLP said: “We are delighted to have sold the business and assets of Balgownie and preserved employment for 15 skilled staff.

“Balgownie is a well-respected name and long-established brand that provides machinery to the agricultural, construction, and ground care industries in the north of Scotland.”

John MacGregor, managing director of MacGregor Industrial Supplies, said the acquisition was in line with the company’s mission to grow.

He said: “We believe customers will benefit as we continue to strengthen our product and service capability throughout Aberdeenshire and the MIS branch network.

“It is our goal to continue providing the highest level of customer service during this time and in the future.”