Man, 37, charged following crash on George Street

A man has been charged following a crash on George Street this afternoon.

Emergency services were sent to the scene of the collision, which involved a motorbike and car, at around 2pm.

The incident occurred near Fraser Place.

Police were on the scene quickly and George Street was closed from Fraser Place down to Hutcheon Street with no traffic allowed through the area.

An ambulance was also on scene before departing at around 2.40pm.

Once the ambulance had left, police reopened the road to traffic.

A 37-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Friday, April 12, officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash at George Street, Aberdeen.

“A 37-year-old man was charged in connection with a road traffic offence. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”