Keith hauliers Ian S Roger to cease all livestock haulage from May 31

After considerable thought and deliberation, the Roger family of Ian S Roger Ltd based at Keith has taken the decision to cease all livestock haulage as from May 31 2024.

In a public statement, the company said: “This has been a difficult decision as livestock haulage is where our company started. Bulk and general haulage were added later as the company grew.

“Due to dwindling stock numbers, locally and nationally, it has become more difficult to utilise our livestock lorries to their full potential. It has also become increasingly difficult to find drivers for this side of the business.

“These issues along with the spiralling cost of keeping our livestock fleet up to date have left us with no choice but to close this part of the business.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers, past and present for the loyalty and support over the years.

“Thanks also must go to the drivers who have been on this journey with us.”