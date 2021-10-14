Commercial property: New office and name change for north-east electrical specialist

React Electrical Solutions – which up until now has traded as KLY Electrical – started this month in a new home in Westhill, near Aberdeen.

The electrical specialist, currently celebrating its 10th year, became a tenant of Westhill Business Centre in Arnhall Business Park.

It has also recently appointed a new director, Alex Walker, to support ambitious growth plans.

Scott Kelly, founder and managing director, React Electrical Solutions.

Mr Walker previously completed an apprenticeship with the company, between 2016 and 2020, before accepting a role in the offshore oil and gas industry,

In addition to its two directors, React has a team of sub-contractors it works with for larger projects.

The company was previously registered to an address in Kingswells.

It expects to hire two experienced engineers within the next 18 months to complement its existing team.

Growth plans

Founder and managing director Scott Kelly aims to grow React’s presence in the commercial, industrial and residential sectors, while also identifying emerging markets.

As well as giving the firm a dedicated workspace, the new office is expected to be a springboard to future success.

React has also invested in new vehicles, plant, its website and marketing materials.

In recent weeks it has secured contracts for electrical office and workshop installations, and hazardous area projects.

Mr Kelly said: “The business has continued to trade steadily over the past couple of years while Alex has been away, but his return provides fresh impetus.

“The name change and rebrand will bring increased focus and allow us to build on our achievements to date.”

‘Exciting’ new role

Mr Walker added: “I’m extremely pleased to have returned to the business in this exciting new role and look forward to supporting Scott to achieve our collective goals.

“There are definitely opportunities in the current market for forward-thinking companies that can demonstrate the right approach to work and deliver good quality workmanship.

“Over recent weeks we have received positive feedback from clients – which has resulted in additional projects, and gives Scott and I the confidence to push the company forward.”