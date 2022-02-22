Aberdeen ranked among most liveable cities in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen ranked among most liveable cities in the world

By Keith Findlay
February 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen has been pipped to the post by Edinburgh at the top of a league table of the UK’s most “liveable” cities for expatriates.

The Granite City is ranked among the very top cities in Britain and 21st globally.

The research looked at living conditions in more than 490 locations, to assess how easy or hard it would be for an expat to settle into a new life in these places.

Factors evaluated in the study included climate, health services, housing and utilities; isolation, infrastructure and access to a social network and leisure facilities; and personal safety, political tensions and air quality.

A view of the Edinburgh skyline.

Edinburgh was ranked joint 17th, alongside Hamburg, for 2021.

The Scottish capital was 21st in the previous study a year earlier.

Global mobility experts ECA International, which compiled the table, said Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Cardiff (27th), each benefited from the infrastructural and cultural perks of larger cities, including a big expat community.

London was 42nd, rising from 55th position previously.

Glasgow was ranked at 51 for 2021, moving up 13 places from its “pandemic dip”, the study said.

Dublin was ranked 10th for 2021, having been 15th the year before.

Copenhagen and Bern top the list

Copenhagen in Denmark and Bern in Switzerland were joint first, scoring highly in several categories including air quality and personal security.

Neil Ashman, senior location ratings analyst, ECA International, said: “Successful vaccine rollouts have enabled much of Europe to reopen and regain a sense of normality to some degree.”

The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen.

UK rankings for 2020 were impacted by strict lockdowns affecting cities’ “recreational” scores – causing London to drop to its lowest liveability ranking to date.

Scandinavian locations made up six of the top 20 most liveable cities for European expats that year.

According to ECA International, the rankings help companies establish appropriate allowances to compensate employees for the adjustment required when going on international assignment.

The organisation added: “The impact of some of the factors assessed will vary according to the home location of the assignee.”

