Commercial property: Aberdeen retail park among Scotland’s top investment deals in Q1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Local Business

Commercial property: Aberdeen retail park among Scotland’s top investment deals in Q1

By Keith Findlay
April 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Beach Boulevard retail park, Aberdeen.
Beach Boulevard retail park, Aberdeen.

Lismore Real Estate Advisors has said a £60 million retail park sale in Aberdeen helped the Scottish investment market get this year off to a strong start.

The property consultancy’s latest figures show first quarter transactional volumes up 260% year-on-year at around £630 million, with volumes about 35% higher than the five-year average.

Lismore said its data signalled a return of confidence and investor appetite for prime assets in Scotland.

Top deals for the quarter included the £140m sale of Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow, the £111m disposal of Westway Park in Renfrew by Canmoor to Ares Management, Patrizia’s £78.05m sale of Waverleygate in Edinburgh to Kennedy Wilson and the £60m sale of Beach Boulevard Retail Park in Aberdeen.

Opportunistic buyers are seeing value in prime shopping centres.”

Lismore director Chris Macfarlane said: “Prime distribution pricing is hardening, with investors continuing to chase opportunities, which is likely to sustain pricing during 2022.

“Opportunistic buyers are seeing value in prime shopping centres and investor appetite remains for the best repriced quality assets.

“Retail warehousing remains in demand, but stock is limited and competition for the best assets is fierce.

“High Street retail shows signs of recovery, albeit with pricing discounted, offering opportunity for those willing to dip their toes in the water.”

Chris Macfarlane.

But Mr Macfarlane warned: “Economic pressures, including cost of living and rising energy prices are expected to push inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7% by Q4, so there is the potential for a knock-on effect filtering through to retail spend.”

Lismore said the distribution-logistics sector continued to attract “a significant weight of capital”, with prime Scottish assets “still looking like reasonable value compared to south of the border”.

Aberdeen site under US ownership

Beach Boulevard – the largest retail park in Aberdeen by floor space – changed hands earlier this year.

Its new owner is California-based Realty Income Corporation (RIC), a property trust that  invests in free-standing, single-tenant commercial properties in the US, UK and Spain.

RIC acquired the site from abrdn – formerly Standard Life Aberdeen – following a hotly contested bidding process, according to real estate industry website React News.

The seller reportedly knocked back offers worth about £40m 18 months ago.

It was California-based RIC’s second major purchase in Aberdeen, with the investor having previously acquired Garthdee Retail Park in a deal worth nearly £33m.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]