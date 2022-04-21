Residential property expert returns to DM Hall in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chartered surveyor Felicity Forbes-Davidson has rejoined DM Hall in Aberdeen after nearly four years with Graham + Sibbald.

DM Hall, one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors, and which is this year celebrating its 125th anniversary, said it had reappointed Ms Felicity-Forbes Davidson to a director’s role in the residential department of its Granite City office.

The Aberdeen University property graduate started her career with DM Hall in 2009.

In 2011 she secured her Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors qualification, specialising in residential survey and valuation.

She was then promoted to associate in 2016 before leaving for a similar position with Graham + Sibbald.

‘Broad’ workload

Ms Forbes-Davidson said it was good to be back at DM Hall as a director.

She added the move allowed her to “apply my experience and expertise to the benefit of all of our residential property clients throughout the north-east”.

Her new duties see her carrying out a broad residential workload, including home reports, mortgage valuations and energy performance certificates for lenders, solicitors, housebuilders and private clients across the north-east.

We have no doubt whatsoever that she will be a significant contributor to our efforts to bolster and strengthen the strong presence which DM Hall has held for many years in Aberdeen and the surrounding marketplace.” John McHugh, managing partner, DM Hall

DM Hall said she would also be contributing to the strategic growth of the firm “in this important market sector of the country”.

Managing partner John McHugh added: “We warmly welcome Felicity’s return to the firm, where she trained and qualified.

“We have no doubt whatsoever that she will be a significant contributor to our efforts to bolster and strengthen the strong presence which DM Hall has held for many years in Aberdeen and the surrounding marketplace.”

Earlier appointments

DM Hall was founded in 1897 and today has offices at 24 locations across Scotland, including in Aberdeen, Inverurie, Peterhead, Elgin, Inverness and Oban.

The firm announced a raft of appointments, including four new partners, around the turn of the year.

Its new partners included Greig Baxter, who has been a director since 2015 and now leads the Inverurie office.