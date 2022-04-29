BP raises £49.3m in ‘virtually all profit’ Serica stake sale ahead of first quarter results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
BP raises £49.3m in ‘virtually all profit’ Serica stake sale ahead of first quarter results

By Allister Thomas and Erikka Askeland
April 29, 2022, 3:56 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 8:40 pm
The Bruce field has recently changed hands from BP to Serica Energy
Energy giant BP sold its 5% stake in North Sea operator Serica Energy for £49.3 million ahead of its latest quarterly results statement next week.

BP acquired the stake in the independent back in 2015, in a trade-off for BP’s 18% stake in the Erskine field in the North Sea.

Serica’s main assets are the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields, which produce via the Bruce platform around 210 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

Ashley Kelty, an analyst at investment bank Panmure Gordon, said, based on the earlier deal, this is “virtually all profit”.

The sale, through a share placing process, represents 13.5 million ordinary shares in Serica at 365 pence each and is expected to close on May 3.

Kelty said: “This is virtually all profit as the shares were acquired as part of the Erskine deal in 2015.”

The earlier Erskine deal did see BP agree to pay for decommissioning costs of up to a gross of £174 million.

Last week, Serica the firm hailed an “outstanding year” in its 2021 financial results, as gross profits surged to £386.8 million, reversing £2.9m losses in 2020, amid a huge bump to commodity prices.

Another quarter of profits

On Tuesday, BP will reveal its first quarter results and dividends while Shell will do the same on Thursday.

The super-majors are predicted to report a combined $13 billion (£10.5bn) in profit from the first three months of the financial year, a massive hike from the same time in 2021.

It will likely spark renewed calls for a windfall tax on the companies – an idea already backed by Labour.

Earlier this week, the Chancellor appeared to distance himself from such a tax but did not entirely rule it out.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak wants oil and gas companies to invest their profits in the UK. Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

He called on companies making big profits to invest the cash back into the UK.

Rishi Sunak’s comments, and talk of a meeting with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, where the companies were reportedly told to keep investing, will likely be ringing in executives’ ears.

Shell expects to report adjusted earnings of $8.7bn (£7bn), according to a company-compiled consensus of analyst estimates.

BP is forecast to report $4.5bn (£3.6bn) in replacement cost profit.

But it is not all plain sailing for the businesses. The same war in Ukraine that has pushed up the price of the oil and gas they sell has also forced them to deal with significant costs.

Earlier this month, Shell increased its estimated costs of exiting Russia from $3.4bn (£2.7bn) to closer to $5bn (£4bn).

“Quite who the buyer of these assets will be remains to be seen, given that the list of those prepared to ignore sanctions and do business in Russia is relatively short,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

But this cost will not be seen in the adjusted earnings, mentioned above, as it is considered a one-off.

BP reports its first quarter results on Tuesday and Shell on Thursday.

