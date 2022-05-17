Whisky firm Duncan Taylor releases rare drams priced over £10k a bottle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Whisky firm Duncan Taylor releases rare drams priced over £10k a bottle

By Keith Findlay
May 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 4:40 pm
The rare Duncan Taylor Kinclaith and Caperdonich whiskies.
The rare Kinclaith and Caperdonich whiskies.

Rare, collectible whisky worth thousands of pounds from two defunct distilleries is available by ballot from Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

It is the first time the Huntly-based bottler has launched drams dating back more than 50 years.

The bottles of Kinclaith and Caperdonich boast recommended retail prices of £12,300 and £10,750 respectively.

It’s the start of an exciting chapter at Duncan Taylor as we plan to release a selection of rare malts from our portfolio over time.”

Euan Shand, chairman, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

The origins of Kinclaith date back as far as 1957. Located south of the River Clyde, the small malt distillery – the last built in Glasgow – formed part of the massive Strathclyde grain whisky complex.

Ingredients for Kinclaith were all locally procured and the liquid matured in a combination of American and European oak casks, producing malt whisky over an 18-year period.

The Kinclaith still fell idle in 1975 and was demolished to make way for an extension to the Strathclyde grain operations.

19th Century roots

Production from Caperdonich Distillery, in Rothes, dates back to 1898.

It was halted for about six decades before a restart in 1965 to meet growing demand for whisky brand Glen Grant, but ended again in 2002.

New pot stills introduced in 1967 were steam-heated, which was a modern technology at the time.

Half a century old

The launch of a Kinclaith 51-year-old and Caperdonich 50-year-old form part of a collection of rare whisky casks from closed distilleries that Duncan Taylor has matured in its warehouse.

Euan Shand, the company’s owner and chairman, said: “It is a privilege to be the custodian of these stunning rare casks.

“Originally filled back in 1969, it’s the start of an exciting chapter at Duncan Taylor as we plan to release a selection of rare malts from our portfolio over time.”

Euan Shand, chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

A limited release of fewer than 100 handcrafted glass decanters of each whisky is being made available worldwide.

The bottles will be individually numbered, engraved and housed in a lockable framed box, inside a brushed stainless steel carrying case.

Founded in Glasgow, during the late 1930s, Duncan Taylor started as a whisky broker and over the decades built up large stocks. The business was acquired by Mr Shand in 2001.

Tags

Conversation

