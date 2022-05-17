Call for unity among Orkney councillors as new leaders decided

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for unity among Orkney councillors as new leaders decided

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
May 17, 2022, 11:45 am
The newly elected leaders of Orkney council, Heather Woodbridge, James Stockan, and Graham Bevan.
Orkney council's newly elected leaders. From the left depute leader Heather Woodbridge, political leader James Stockan, and convener Graham Bevan. Picture by Andrew Stewart/DCT Media.

The leaders of Orkney council were elected at the first full council meeting on Monday – prompting a call for the new elected members to work together for the good of the county.

The names elected to the top roles probably won’t come as major surprises, as many were heavily rumoured ahead of the meeting.

James Stockan returns as the council’s political leader, while Heather Woodbridge was elected as depute leader.

Notably, councillor Stockan’s re-election received a nod from councillor Steven Heddle, who seconded the nomination.

There had been rumours that Mr Heddle – a previous council leader himself – may want another go at the leader role.

However, these rumours were quashed on the day.

Councillor Stockan will now hold the leader role for another five-year council term. He said: “It has been a very rewarding job, to see Orkney be able to project itself with the opportunities we have in and around our shores.

James Stockan accepts Orkney council leader role for another five years

“We’ve gone through a time of election where many things have been said and many things have been insinuated. But, I really believe it’s time to draw a line beyond that so that we all work collegially, collectively, and form a united front to face the challenges we’ve got ahead of us.”

These comments came after an election campaign period marked by accusations of cliques at the council.

New councillor Graham Bevan has been elected as convener. While there were no other nominations for this role, not everyone was completely happy.

Councillor Duncan Tullock asked the clerk to “register his dissent” at the appointment.

Councillor Bevan will need to hit the ground running, as he takes part in Orkney’s Norwegian Constitution Day events being held today.

The 21 councillors elected by the Orkney public on May 5, 2022. Kirkwall, Orkney. Picture supplied by Orkney Islands Council.

Aside from the three top jobs, the chairs of the council’s committees were also decided at the meeting.

Kirkwall East’s David Dawson is serving as chair of the development and infrastructure committee this time.

Kirkwall West and Orphir’s Sandy Cowie accepted his nomination as chair of the Monitoring and Audit committee.

There was a bit of a shock as Mr Cowie unexpectedly nominated Gwenda Shearer as chair of monitoring and audit.

However, he had jumped the gun. He had actually meant to nominate her to head up the education, leisure and housing committee.

When the time came, councillor Shearer accepted the appointment, which passed as yet another unopposed nomination.

She said she would be “absolutely delighted” to return to the post she also held with the last council.

Secret ballot held to decide chair of planning

The decision over who would take the chair for the planning committee came down to a secret ballot.

Owen Tierney will be the new chairman, but John Ross Scott was also in the running.

It was as close a race as you can have, coming down to just one vote.

There may have been déjà vu in the chamber, as Mr Scott also lost out on heading up planning by a single vote, again to councillor Tierney, back in 2017.

Aside from these key roles, positions on a variety of other boards and committees were also decided.

For example, the North Isles’ Melissa Thomson was elected chair of Orkney Ferries, John Ross Scott will sit on the Kirkwall Bid,  and Rachael King was elected vice-chairwoman of the integrated joint board.

Appointments were also made to the Pickyaquoy Trust among others.

