Food and drink is way to the heart of Aberdeenshire economy and Taste of Grampian festival

By Erikka Askeland
May 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Traditional industries of farming and fishing are vitally important to the growth of Aberdeenshire's regional economy
The best of the north-east’s produce is at the heart of Taste of Grampian, the region’s biggest one-day food and drink festival.

Aberdeenshire is a powerhouse when it comes to the production of food and drink with a fifth of all Scotland’s edible goods coming from the area.

So it should come as no surprise that good things to eat or drink – whether its shellfish landed in Fraserburgh, blueberries grown in Fordoun or craft beer brewed in Stonehaven – is a key sector in Aberdeenshire Council’s economic development strategy.

The aim of the local authority’s economic strategy is to attract and support businesses and generate sustainable economic growth, diversification and regeneration within the area and the wider region.

This is why Aberdeenshire Council is a key partner of the Taste of Grampian event, which takes place from 9am to 6pm on Saturday June 4 at its new home at P&J Live.

Aberdeenshire Council recognises that the sector’s strength comes from the region’s traditional industries of farming and fishing, and is vitally important to the growth of the regional economy.

More than 22,000 people are directly employed in the sector which makes it critically important to the success of the wider Scottish food and drink sector.

Of these:
51% are employed in agriculture
32% in food manufacturing
11% in fishing
6% in drinks

Producers and the people they employ play a significant part in a strong and growing ambition to grow north east Scotland’s food, drink, agriculture and seafood sector turnover by 5% per annum, double output and exports by 2030, and increase productivity by 25% by 2025.

To go with story by Julia Bryce. Taste of Grampian 2022 Picture shows; Taste of Grampian 2022. Taste of Grampian, Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media Design Team Date; 31/01/2022

Celebrity chefs attending the Taste of Grampian will be using their culinary skills to highlight many local food and drink products.

The celebrity chefs coming to Aberdeen will be none other than James Martin and Si King of The Hairy Bikers. The chefs were destined to headline the 2020 event, however are looking forward to returning to the festival and the north-east this year.

This year more than 150 vendors will be present at the festival.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of planning and economy, Paul Macari.

Paul Macari, head of planning and economy at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “After a couple of very challenging years for our local producers it is tremendously exciting to have our exceptional food and drink sector showcased once again at Taste of Grampian.

“There is no doubt that north-east folk love their local produce and this year they will be spoiled for choice with such an array of demonstrations and tastings, not to mention seeing the likes of James Martin and Si King of The Hairy Bikers up close and personal.

“Taste of Grampian enables us to showcase the very best food and drink the region has to offer and Aberdeenshire Council is once again delighted to be supporting this renowned festival.”

The event is taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen for the first time since moving from Thainstone Exchange and The Mart in Inverurie.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £12 each and children under 12 go free.
There is a booking fee of £1.50 on Ticketmaster and a £2.50 service charge.

The headline sponsor of the event is Quality Meat Scotland. Other sponsors include Aberdeenshire Council, Royal Bank of Scotland, Brewdog,  Angels Dare, Orkney Distilling, Lofthus, 1881 Distilling, Jury’s Inn, Laings, Cala, Costco, Donald Russell and Kingfisher Music.

The event is in association with Opportunity North East and ANM Group.

