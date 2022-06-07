Aberdeen’s Subsea 7 signed for ‘very large’ Seagreen offshore wind contract By Hamish Penman June 7, 2022, 6:16 pm 0 The Seagreen 1A offshore wind farm located around 16 miles off the Angus coastline, could be operational as soon as 2025/26. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Offshore electricity substation installed in ‘milestone’ for new wind farm Union rage as Chinese firm scores deal to make giant steel monopiles for Moray wind farm Business Briefs Bulletin: Updates from RES and Caithness Chamber plus Moray Chamber of Commerce, Legasea, QHSE Aberdeen and KR Group Fishers seek greater understanding of wind farm impacts