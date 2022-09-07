Scottish Sea Farms throws open doors to counter critics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Sea Farms says it has welcomed a record number of visitors to its sites this year.

Between January and September, the company hosted 270 visitors across its fish farming estate, including its freshwater hatchery in Barcaldine, near Oban, marine farms and processing facilities.

In many cases, individuals and organisations approached Scottish Sea Farms directly, while others were introduced to the company by sector organisation Salmon Scotland.

The move to improve understanding of the sector comes amid sustained pressure from anti-salmon farming lobby groups.

Organisations such as Inside Scottish Salmon Feedlots (ISSF) are pressing for sea lice, fish welfare, mortality and sewage issues to be addressed.

ISSF claims the amount of sea lice in the water has increased “dramatically” and is calling for change.

Salmon Scotland insists fish farm sea-lice numbers are among their lowest levels since records started.

Every department involved in visitor drive

Scottish Sea Farms said its education push had resulted in 33 scheduled visits from customers, regulators, politicians, environmental groups, students, suppliers, media and members of the public.

Every department has been involved in the cross-company effort, which despite the time involved is deemed to reap rewards as visitors secure first-hand experience of a salmon farm.

Scottish Sea Farms Scallastle farm manager Michael Keenan said: “The beauty of people coming out to the farm is they get to see what we do and speak to the team in person.

“No question is off limits. In fact, we encourage open, honest, constructive discussion.

“With most of the team living locally, it’s also an opportunity to convey to visitors from more central areas just how important salmon farming is to Scotland’s remote communities.”

The company hosted visits for many years pre-pandemic, but more recently there has been a conscious decision to invite as many interested parties as possible to show first-hand the workings of what is a relatively young farming sector.

Andrea McColl, senior development manager for life sciences at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, led a group of overseas visitors in April as part of the A3 Scotland conference.

Ms McColl said: “Seeing in real life what an aquaculture facility looks like, and the scale and complexity of the operation, gave the group a great insight into the sector.

“Our hosts were happy to answer our many questions, spanning science, technology and operations, and the group came away much more knowledgeable.”

Scottish Sea Farms head of processing Donald Buchanan said giving visitors an authentic experience was crucial, adding: “We don’t do anything differently on the day of a visit, other than take time out of our normal day to show guests around.

“When your facilities and farms run as they should do every day, there’s no need. It’s affirmation we are doing the right thing as a business.”

Scottish Sea Farms expects visitor numbers to grow further next year, with tours extended further afield to include more farms in the Northern Isles.

Scottish Sea Farms’ visitors by region:

Argyll and Bute – 265 across 31 visits, including 208 (across 25 visits) to Barcaldine freshwater hatchery, 180 (across 25 visits) to various marine farms and 132 (across 17 visits) to the processing and facility at South Shian.

Orkney – two across one visit (Shapinsay & Wyre).

Shetland – three across one visit (Holms Geo).