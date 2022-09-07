Scottish Sea Farms throws open doors to counter critics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Sea Farms throws open doors to counter critics

By Simon Warburton
September 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 7, 2022, 12:02 pm
Photo shows a visit to Holms Geo farm in Shetland, hosted by Scottish Sea Farms head of sustainability & development Anne Anderson (far left) and Shetland area manager Robbie Coutts (far right).
A visit to Holms Geo farm in Shetland, hosted by Scottish Sea Farms head of sustainability and development Anne Anderson, far left, and Shetland area manager Robbie Coutts, far right.

Scottish Sea Farms says it has welcomed a record number of visitors to its sites this year.

Between January and September, the company hosted 270 visitors across its fish farming estate, including its freshwater hatchery in Barcaldine, near Oban, marine farms and processing facilities.

In many cases, individuals and organisations approached Scottish Sea Farms directly, while others were introduced to the company by sector organisation Salmon Scotland.

Scottish Sea Farms pens at sea.
Scottish Sea Farms is looking to promote visitor education.

The move to improve understanding of the sector comes amid sustained pressure from anti-salmon farming lobby groups.

Organisations such as Inside Scottish Salmon Feedlots (ISSF) are pressing for sea lice, fish welfare, mortality and sewage issues to be addressed.

ISSF claims the amount of sea lice in the water has increased “dramatically” and is calling for change.

Salmon Scotland insists fish farm sea-lice numbers are among their lowest levels since records started.

Every department involved in visitor drive

Scottish Sea Farms said its education push had resulted in 33 scheduled visits from customers, regulators, politicians, environmental groups, students, suppliers, media and members of the public.

Every department has been involved in the cross-company effort, which despite the time involved is deemed to reap rewards as visitors secure first-hand experience of a salmon farm.

Scottish Sea Farms Scallastle farm manager Michael Keenan said: “The beauty of people coming out to the farm is they get to see what we do and speak to the team in person.

“No question is off limits. In fact, we encourage open, honest, constructive discussion.

“With most of the team living locally, it’s also an opportunity to convey to visitors from more central areas just how important salmon farming is to Scotland’s remote communities.”

Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Scottish Sea Farms is looking to provide visitors with an authentic experience.

The company hosted visits for many years pre-pandemic, but more recently there has been a conscious decision to invite as many interested parties as possible to show first-hand the workings of what is a relatively young farming sector.

Andrea McColl, senior development manager for life sciences at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, led a group of overseas visitors in April as part of the A3 Scotland conference.

Ms McColl said: “Seeing in real life what an aquaculture facility looks like, and the scale and complexity of the operation, gave the group a great insight into the sector.

We don’t do anything differently on the day of a visit.”

Donald Buchanan, head of processing, Scottish Sea Farms.

“Our hosts were happy to answer our many questions, spanning science, technology and operations, and the group came away much more knowledgeable.”

Scottish Sea Farms head of processing Donald Buchanan said giving visitors an authentic experience was crucial, adding: “We don’t do anything differently on the day of a visit, other than take time out of our normal day to show guests around.

“When your facilities and farms run as they should do every day, there’s no need. It’s affirmation we are doing the right thing as a business.”

Scottish Sea Farms expects visitor numbers to grow further next year, with tours extended further afield to include more farms in the Northern Isles.

Scottish Sea Farms’ visitors by region:

  • Argyll and Bute – 265 across 31 visits, including 208 (across 25 visits) to Barcaldine freshwater hatchery, 180 (across 25 visits) to various marine farms and 132 (across 17 visits) to the processing and facility at South Shian.
  • Orkney – two across one visit (Shapinsay & Wyre).
  • Shetland – three across one visit (Holms Geo).

