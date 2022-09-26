Aberdeen firm ADC Energy bags lucrative deal with US client

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen firm ADC Energy bags lucrative deal with US client

By Keith Findlay
September 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:27 am
Douglas Hay, ADC Energy's founder, chairman and managing director, right, with his son and fellow director Austin Hay.
Energy services firm ADC Energy, of Aberdeen, is celebrating a £920,000-plus contract with an unnamed US client.

It will see ADC Energy conduct safety assessments on five operational assets supporting drilling operations around the world.

The five assets include a sixth-generation, ultra-deepwater semi-submersible capable of operations in both harsh and benign environments, as well as four sixth-generation ultra-deepwater drillships.

ADC Energy director Austin Hay said: “We pride ourselves on delivering robust assessments of the highest standard by understanding clients’ operational requirements and applying any lessons learned from previous projects.

“This contract is a testament to the trust our clients have in us and the wide range of expertise within our teams.

“The intention was to present our client with an accurate, independent assessment of the condition of all drilling and well control equipment on board each unit and to identify any areas of risk to performance and safety, ensuring peace of mind for both the vessel owner and the assigned rig managers.”

Mr Hay added: “This contract is a continuation of our relationship with the client, which we have been supporting with third-party condition assessments since 2021.

“We are pleased to work alongside them once again to provide a pictorial view of the assets through detailed analytics and digital reporting.”

ADC Energy also has offices in Houston in the US, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Singapore.

Rig inspection experts

The company is a specialist provider of integrated rig inspections, working with some of the largest operators in the world to deliver collaborative assessments to identify potential digital, mechanical, electrical or hydraulic issues which may occur onboard an installation or offshore asset.

Founded by Douglas Hay in 1985 and now led by his son, Austin, ADC Energy claims to be the “longest running, truly independent rig and vessel assurance company supporting the international energy industry”. As of September last year, the company employed 76 people globally.

