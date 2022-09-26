Aberdeen firm ADC Energy bags lucrative deal with US client

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Energy services firm ADC Energy, of Aberdeen, is celebrating a £920,000-plus contract with an unnamed US client.

It will see ADC Energy conduct safety assessments on five operational assets supporting drilling operations around the world.

The five assets include a sixth-generation, ultra-deepwater semi-submersible capable of operations in both harsh and benign environments, as well as four sixth-generation ultra-deepwater drillships.

ADC Energy director Austin Hay said: “We pride ourselves on delivering robust assessments of the highest standard by understanding clients’ operational requirements and applying any lessons learned from previous projects.

“This contract is a testament to the trust our clients have in us and the wide range of expertise within our teams.

“The intention was to present our client with an accurate, independent assessment of the condition of all drilling and well control equipment on board each unit and to identify any areas of risk to performance and safety, ensuring peace of mind for both the vessel owner and the assigned rig managers.”

Mr Hay added: “This contract is a continuation of our relationship with the client, which we have been supporting with third-party condition assessments since 2021.

“We are pleased to work alongside them once again to provide a pictorial view of the assets through detailed analytics and digital reporting.”

ADC Energy also has offices in Houston in the US, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Singapore.

Rig inspection experts

The company is a specialist provider of integrated rig inspections, working with some of the largest operators in the world to deliver collaborative assessments to identify potential digital, mechanical, electrical or hydraulic issues which may occur onboard an installation or offshore asset.

Founded by Douglas Hay in 1985 and now led by his son, Austin, ADC Energy claims to be the “longest running, truly independent rig and vessel assurance company supporting the international energy industry”. As of September last year, the company employed 76 people globally.