Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust consider options over campsite lease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust consider options over campsite lease

By Louise Glen
October 7, 2022, 9:26 pm
Glenmore Campsite. Picture by Sandy McCook
Glenmore Campsite. Picture by Sandy McCook

A charitable trust in the Cairngorms is considering its options for community land ownership in and around Glenmore.

A public meeting held last night in Aviemore heard from Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust (AGCT) that while it may have been ruled out of running a local campsite for now – it wasn’t taking “no” lying down.

In September, AGCT was rejected in a bid to run Glenmore Campsite by owners Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

A public meeting held last night offered trust directors “huge support” to keep knocking at FLS’s door to consider what could come into community ownership.

Trust was not shortlisted

The group’s previous bid for the lease of Glenmore Campsite had been given the backing of Cairngorms National Park Authority and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, but in the end was not even shortlisted as one of the three final bidders.

An online campaign to fund the tender process raised £5,785.

The Glenmore Campsite in Glenmore below Cairngorm on the shores of Loch Morlich. Picture by Sandy McCook.

FLS asked for offers over £315,000 for the purchase of the lease, and expected an annual rent of £190,000. The lease is for 15years.

The successful bidder has not been named by FLS.

The lease was one of three FLS campsites advertised in May.

They are on land previously leased by The Camping and Caravanning Club.

The other two are on Loch Lomondside and at Cobleland, near Aberfoyle.

More than 80 locals came to a public meeting

AGCT director Mike Dearman said the knock back had strengthened the community.

He said: “More than 80 locals came along to our public meeting last night.

“Many of them are still surprised that with the backing we had from public bodies that we were not considered by FLS.

“We had hoped that FLS might be open to an asset transfer, but we do not think that is likely in the short timescale that we have.

“We are now running out of options to pursue with FLS, but we are still trying a few avenues. We have the support of the community to do that.”

He said taking all things into consideration, including the impact of the busy Loch Morlich area and social problems such “dirty” camping  and roadside parking – the group were likely to be interested in looking at community land ownership in and around Glenmore.

He said: “Glenmore, as an area, is popular but what is offered has not changed much in the last 20 years.

“There have been lots of consultations about problems, but they have gone nowhere.

“We would like to see something much more sustainable in place for the area. So that is the starting point.

“It is very positive just thinking about what any future offer could be.

“The meeting was very positive and people wanted to find a way forward where we as the people who live here become more involved with the area, and how it is managed.

“It will take a bit longer to think about how we do that, and what we are looking at.”

AGCT is a not for profit entity. Its directors are voluntary.

£3.5million lost to local community

Campaigner and author Cameron Neish called up the Scottish Government to intervene to help the trust.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “Shocking that @ForestryLS are selling the lease of Glenmore Campsite near Aviemore to a commercial operator rather than a bid from the local community.

“It’s the equivalent of selling a house as a second home rather than sell to a local family. @scotgov should intervene asap.”

A packed beach on Loch Morlich. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A FLS spokesman said: “At the start of this process, all 11 interested parties were advised on the form that bids should take, the elements that should be included and how all of those would be evaluated.

“All eleven parties accepted this and were happy to participate on this basis.

“Securing best value for the public purse meant that commercial considerations were involved.

“However, of equal importance were future plans for the campsite and how these would align with FLS objectives to make positive contributions to the local tourism economy and the community.

He added: “The three bidders that scored highest across all the criteria were shortlisted, with the eventual successful bid being the most well-rounded overall package that delivered highly against all required criteria.

“An additional important factor was assessing bidders’ readiness to begin operating the campsite by December 1 both to ensure the continued employment of site staff, and to ensure continuation of service to customers.

“The preferred bidder was best able to demonstrate this capability.”

He added: “We are aware that AGCT is disappointed that it was unsuccessful.

“However, we believe that the trust shares with us some common objectives regarding the local community and its involvement in providing local services.

“We believe that there are other opportunities in and around the Glenmore area that we would like to explore with them and have offered a further meeting with the trust to consider these options.”

What else do AGCT do?

AGCT works to develop and deliver projects which benefit the whole community and visitors alike. Our current projects are:-

  • Aviemore Glenmore Corridor Shuttle Bus – pilot a shuttle bus service to better connect the Aviemore and Glenmore corridor.
  •  Aviemore Ice Rink – to develop the ice rink from recreational ice to sports ice. To see the return of all ice sports, including curling, ice hockey and ice skating, and to be able to welcome back ice tournaments and events.
  • Dalfaber Community Park – the trust is at the early stages of an asset transfer application with Highland Council for land on Dalfaber Drive.
  • Cairngorm Mountain – develop a framework for community ownership.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

l-r Ash Keenon and Chris Geary, the entrepreneurial duo behind Raw Culture.
Aberdeen kombucha firm plans new flavours after beating sales expectations
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky on sunset; Shutterstock ID 189644279; purchase_order: ; job:
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
2
Dolphin Drilling's new home at Emerson House, D2 Business Park, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
A Generic Photo of line-up of craft beers. See PA Feature DRINK Craft Beer. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/iStock. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature DRINK Craft Beer.
North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer
BrewDog's craft beer board at the company's site in Columbus, Ohio, in the US.
BrewDog no longer the young upstart as it seeks to break into world's five…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. AAB promotions Picture shows; l-r Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB Group.. don't know. Supplied by Designtastic Date; Unknown
From graduate recruits to partners in Aberdeen firm AAB
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies acquires BDG Thomson Gray Picture shows; Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur and Shirley Thomson of BDG Thomson Gray. Aberdeen. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Eilidh Ross, crofting law consultant, Camus Consulting. don't know. Supplied by Federation of Small Businesses Date; Unknown
Down on the croft with specialist lawyer Eilidh Ross

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks