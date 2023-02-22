Aberdeenshire pipeline firm Stats Group adding up to 60 new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire pipeline firm Stats Group adding up to 60 new jobs

By Keith Findlay
February 22, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 22, 2023, 11:53 am
Stats Group pipeline engineering in action. Image: Sure Public Relations
Stats Group pipeline engineering in action. Image: Sure Public Relations

North-east pipeline engineering specialist Stats Group is targeting a 20% jump in revenue and 60 new jobs globally, taking its total headcount to 400.

The company, based in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, said business was booming, particularly in North America and the Middle East.

New jobs are expected to be mainly in international locations, with about one-fifth of the intake comprising graduate trainees.

There’s growing market awareness of the integrity of our patented equipment and the sustainability features offered by our technologies.”

Leigh Howarth, chief executive, Stats Group

Stats has bases in Edmonton, Canada, and Houston in the US, as well as Abu Dhabi, Oman and Qatar in the Middle East, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Perth, Australia.

Growth forecast comes alongside 25th anniversary

The growth forecast comes about a year after a £73 million Australian buyout of the firm fell through.

It also coincides with the company celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

Stats Group has been on the go since 1998. Image: Sure Public Relations

Stats chief executive Leigh Howarth said: “We’re experiencing substantial growth, particularly in North America and the Middle East, and are expecting that revenues will grow by some 20% in 2023, adding to what has already been a successful 2021-22.

“There’s growing market awareness of the integrity of our patented equipment and the sustainability features offered by our technologies, particularly in helping reduce carbon emissions.

“The decommissioning of oil and gas assets, and repurposing of infrastructure for use in generating and storing renewable energy is another important area where Stats will play a key role as operators continue their energy transition journey.”

Stats Group chief executive Leigh Howarth. Image: Sure Public Relations

New markets are also expected to play a role in future growth.

Stats said there was growing demand for its services to support major gas transmission networks in the UK.

This mirrors the success of the company’s North American business supporting land-based gas infrastructure operators, it added.

Mr Howarth continued: “As our technology becomes better understood and accepted in this sector, we believe that over the next 10 years we can secure a substantial market share of work on the UK and European gas transmission networks.”

Another international base coming

Buoyed by a strong pipeline of project work for the coming year, Stats plans to further grow its global footprint by opening another strategic base.

“We’ll be recruiting up to 60 new staff across our operating regions to support and enhance our reach into the global pipeline market, the CEO said, adding: “In our first 25 years we’ve passed many important operational and commercial milestones.

“We’re excited about the opportunities which lie ahead in the next quarter of a century.”

Where did it all start?

Founded in 1998 by angel investor Lorraine Porter and her brother, Pete Duguid, Stats supplies pressurised pipeline technology and services to the global oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

The group’s core business remains in the operational maintenance of oil and gas pipeline and piping infrastructure.

But it is also attracting new clients engaged in energy transition because of its emission-reducing technologies.

The award-winning company posted revenue of just under £50m for 2021. Yet-to-be published accounts for 2022 are expected to show an increase of about £10m.

Stats revealed in late 2021 it was being acquired by Jersey-headquartered and Australia-listed SRJ Technologies in an all-share deal.

But the takeover collapsed last year, with Stats citing macro, geopolitical and supply chain events as the reason.

