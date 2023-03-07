‘Ridiculous plan’: Temporary weight restriction for Corran Ferry to come into force on March 20

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Delivery vans could have to make an extra 44 miles if a “ridiculous” plan to introduce a weight restriction on the Corran Ferry goes ahead.

Highland Council is proposing the introduction of a temporary weight restriction of 3.5tonnes on the Corran Narrows route from March 20.

The alternative route for heavy vehicles is a detour of 43.4 miles – along single track roads – adding an extra hour, at least, to every journey.

The council wants to introduce the plan while one of its ferries on the route is away for repair, and the smaller Maid of Glencoul operates a seven-day service.

Highland Council is proposing installing warning signs on the A82 and using marshalls on the roadside to warn people of the restriction, for fears traffic trying to access the ferry will be forced to queue on the main route between Glasgow and Fort William.

The MV Corran which is the larger of the two vessels on the route, is waiting for parts to arrive so repair works can be completed.

It has been in dry dock since October.

Ferry users did not know when their bigger vessel would return until The Press and Journal raised the matter last week.

Weight restriction

Until the MV Corran is back in operation, the council said it anticipated that the weight of vehicles using the Maid of Glencoul will be temporarily restricted to 3.5tonnes from Monday March 20.

Councillor Ken Gowans, economy and infrastructure spokesman, said: “For the safety of the travelling public, the volume of traffic using the ferry must be reduced as soon as possible, which is why from Monday March 20 we will be introducing the temporary weight restriction.

“We realise that the demand for the service will be picking up as we move from winter into spring, and it is unfortunate that due to the difficulty in sourcing necessary parts the MV Corran is not available at present.

Ridiculous plan

“We apologise for the inconvenience and the Corran Ferry team and stakeholders are doing all they can to prioritise safety and ensure the continuation of this important service for the public.”

Ferry user Catherine Ann MacDonald said deliveries were now up in the air – especially for people who were due to get animal feed, or doing construction work.

She said: “Fortunately for me I got a hay delivery a fortnight ago.

“My hay man has just commented on the Corran Narrows Facebook page saying he will need to go via Oban for Mull but not sure about Lochaline, Strontian etc. I know it’s only temporary but this has been in the making for a very long time, no vision for the fixed link, two aged ferries and a ridiculous plan for electric ferries.”

Emergency vehicles

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “At a recent meeting of stakeholders, it was agreed that the most pragmatic, safe, and manageable way to reduce the traffic using the ferry is to temporarily prevent all vehicles over 3.5T in weight (GVW) from using the service.

“To also increase the safety of ferry users, the council will be organising mobile advance warning VMS signs on the A82 – one north bound, one south bound – will have marshals at both sides of the crossing to manage queuing traffic and a temporary 30mph speed limit is planned to be in place on the A861 and on the A82 north and south of the ferry junction.

“The restriction will not apply to emergency vehicles or service buses.

“The stakeholder group will meet again on March 13.

“It is hoped by then that more information on the timescale for the return of the MV Corran will be known.”

She added: “However, it is anticipated that on March 13 Highland Council will confirm the start of the 3.5T weight restriction taking effect from Monday March 20.”