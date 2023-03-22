Fury as north-east pensioners left out of Shell profit bonanza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fury as north-east pensioners left out of Shell profit bonanza

By Erikka Askeland
March 22, 2023, 12:35 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 12:41 pm
Former Shell office in Tullos, Aberdeen.
Thousands of retired Shell employees - many who would have worked at its old North Sea HQ in Tullos - are furious after the firm declined to top up payments in line with inflation.

Workers who have retired from Shell are furious after the oil and gas giant declined a rise in pension payments despite booking record profits and paying out huge bonuses to staff.

A pensioner who worked for Shell for many years in Aberdeen believes the move affects “several thousand people and their dependents” in the north east leaving them hit hard by a “spike in inflation, ironically much of it due to energy prices”.

The oil and gas firm revealed a change of policy affecting some of its pensioners after inflation started to rise to 40-year highs in 2022.

The policy, which could have seen payouts rise by as much as 13.4%, was refused and instead pensioners were only allowed a 7% increase – much lower than the 10%+ rise in inflation, a key measure of the cost of living crisis across the UK in the last year.

Shell argued the increase would have added more than £500 million to the fund’s liabilities and it needed to “take into account all stakeholders”.

However the company’s refusal to reward pensioners along with executive, employees and shareholders came as it booked more than £68 billion of profits – a 115 year high in 2022.

 

 

Ben van Beurden, former chief executive officer of Shel
Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden stepped down at the end of this year after almost 40 years at the company. Image: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Shell handed outgoing boss Ben van with a final year remuneration package of £9.7 million  after nearly ten years in the role.

It also announced a £3.2bn payout to its shareholders through a new share buyback programme, and increased dividend payments by 15%.

The pensioners were delivered an extra blow as surprise new figures showed inflation in the UK continued to rise.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) defied forecasts for a drop in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) last month, instead revealing a rise back up to 10.4% from 10.1% in January, meaning those on lower or fixed incomes – like pensioners – face rising costs.

‘Completely ripped off’

The pensioner, who spoke to the Press and Journal anonymously due to fears of being “targeted”, said: “I, and many other pensioners feel that we’ve been completely ripped off.”

The decision not to award pensioners who joined the fund before 1 January 2009 the larger of either a 7% rise or the rate in line with inflation affects “anyone that ever worked for Shell including Shell UK Exploration and Production, including their Aberdeen offices, St Fergus Gas Plant and dozens of installations offshore in the UK sector of the North Sea,” the pensioner said.

He added;: “The angle is not one of pensioners going hungry or cold – they won’t.

“The story is about corporate ethics and doing the right thing.

“Shell rewarded its staff and shareholders royally in 2022 with returns in 40%+ bracket for shareholders between capital growth and dividends and easily 20%-30% annual salary for staff, but then also decided not to insulate their pensioners from a spike in inflation, ironically much of it due to energy prices.

“No explanation has been given but this lower increase allows the company and current staff to make lower future contributions to the pension fund despite record profits and salaries.”

In a statement, a Shell spokesperson said pension payments “have not fallen in real terms over the last two years” and have “increased” over the last ten years.

He added: “We welcome the views of all pensioners and we will continue to engage with them.”

According to its policy, in 2021 pre-2009 pensioners were allowed an increase of 7% “or the increase in UK RPI if lower”.

But this year, Shell told pensioners: “After careful review and consideration, the company confirmed that it will not request an additional increase to be given on 1 April 2023.”

The Shell spokesman said: “We recognise the burden that increased prices have had across society, including Shell employees and pensioners, in the past two years.

“Over this period, the fund has continued to grant pension increases in line with Retail Price Index (RPI) up to the relevant cap (7% or 5%) as set out in the fund’s rules.

“The Office for National Statistics’ preferred measure for inflation is the ‘Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs’ (CPIH), which was 9.2% in 2022 and 4.8% in 2021.

“For members who joined the fund before 1 January 2009, pension increases have been 7% a year for the past two years, which is in line with CPIH in aggregate.

“Therefore, pension payments have not fallen in real terms over the last two years. Over a longer 10-year period, pension payments have increased in real terms.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented