Moray dental clinic ready for growth under new ownership

A Moray dental practice is on the hunt for new recruits not long after changing hands for an undisclosed sum.

Saranya Selvaraj relocated from Invergordon to buy Orchard Road Dental Practice in Forres.

The business looks after the dental care of NHS and private patients. It was run by its previous owner for more than 40 years.

Award nominations

Ms Selvaraj said: “Since opening a few months ago we’re already growing at a rapid pace, and really excited at the prospect of expanding our team and the range of services we can offer to residents of Forres.”

The new owner has twice been shortlisted in the best young dentist category of the UK-wide Dentistry Awards, in 2021 and 2022.

She achieved her dentistry qualification at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in India and has been in practice since September 2010.

Since then she has gained a reputation as being particularly good with very nervous patients.

Family on the move

Ms Selvaraj enjoys all aspects of dentistry but has a special interest in aesthetic and minimally invasive procedures.

The move to Moray also meant a new start for her husband, Raj, and their two young boys Krishang and Tanush.

A Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) loan paved the way for their relocation.

Ms Selvaraj is now planning to develop the business, which currently employs four people, by adding more “talented dental practitioners”.

RBS regional relationship manager Michelle Anderson said: “Access to dental and medical practices like Orchard Road are crucial for communities, especially in rural towns and villages.

“Orchard Road is a well-respected and established practice in Forres.”

Ms Anderson, based in Elgin, said the new owner had a “wealth of combined knowledge and experience across the healthcare and dental industry”.

She added: “There is no one better equipped to lead this new chapter of Orchard Road Dental Practice.”