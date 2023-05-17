Moray dental clinic ready for growth under new ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray dental clinic ready for growth under new ownership

Recruitment drive under way at Orchard Road Dental Practice in Forres.

By Keith Findlay
Orchard Road Dental Practice and dentist Saranya Selvaraj
Orchard Road Dental Practice and dentist Saranya Selvaraj. Image: DCT Media

A Moray dental practice is on the hunt for new recruits not long after changing hands for an undisclosed sum.

Saranya Selvaraj relocated from Invergordon to buy Orchard Road Dental Practice in Forres.

The business looks after the dental care of NHS and private patients. It was run by its previous owner for more than 40 years.

Award nominations

Ms Selvaraj said: “Since opening a few months ago we’re already growing at a rapid pace, and really excited at the prospect of expanding our team and the range of services we can offer to residents of Forres.”

The new owner has twice been shortlisted in the best young dentist category of the UK-wide Dentistry Awards, in 2021 and 2022.

She achieved her dentistry qualification at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in India and has been in practice since September 2010.

Since then she has gained a reputation as being particularly good with very nervous patients.

Family on the move

Ms Selvaraj enjoys all aspects of dentistry but has a special interest in aesthetic and minimally invasive procedures.

The move to Moray also meant a new start for her husband, Raj, and their two young boys Krishang and Tanush.

A Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) loan paved the way for their relocation.

Ms Selvaraj is now planning to develop the business, which currently employs four people, by adding more “talented dental practitioners”.

We're already growing at a rapid pace, and really excited at the prospect of expanding our team and the range of services."

Saranya Selvaraj

Saranya Selvaraj

RBS regional relationship manager Michelle Anderson said: “Access to dental and medical practices like Orchard Road are crucial for communities, especially in rural towns and villages.

“Orchard Road is a well-respected and established practice in Forres.”

Ms Anderson, based in Elgin, said the new owner had a “wealth of combined knowledge and experience across the healthcare and dental industry”.

She added: “There is no one better equipped to lead this new chapter of Orchard Road Dental Practice.”

