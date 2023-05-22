Can you help Aberdeen firm Salus Technical launch new chatbot on time?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can you help Aberdeen firm Salus Technical launch new chatbot on time?

Company will pay techies to take part in a hackathon next month

By Keith Findlay
David Jamieson, founder and managing of Salus Technical.
David Jamieson, founder and managing of Salus Technical. Image: Bold St Media

Aberdeen firm Salus Technical has arranged a hackathon to help get its new chatbot market ready by the end of June.

The process safety software and consultancy services company is on the hunt for web developers to assist it in achieving its goal.

And it will pay those who can help it accomplish its mission.

Fast-paced digital evolution

Chatbots and artificial intelligence (AI) in general are hot news right now, with the pace of new product development raising major concerns about their likely impact on jobs.

One product in particular, ChatGPT, has surprised many users around the world with its ability to “learn”, and give accurate and articulate answers on any subject it is asked about.

Put to the test by the Press and Journal earlier this year, it greatly impressed us with its knowledge about Aberdeen, with the exception of one or two obvious gaps, and even wrote an ode to the Granite City.

ChatGPT delivered an ode to Aberdeen earlier this year. Image: DCT Media

Salus’ new product, HAZOP.AI, is intended for use in hazard and operability studies (Hazop) in the global energy industry.

It will prompt users to consider risks they may have missed, help answer questions, and provide guidance on good practice and lessons to be learned from incidents in the past.

June deadline

Salus founder and managing director David Jamieson aims to have the tool completed and ready for use before the end of June.

In order to achieve this, the company will host a week-long hackathon – the term used in the technology sector for an event bringing together people with different skills to complete a project.

Mr Jamieson said: “The hackathon is an opportunity for Aberdeen-based developers to be part of the creation of a risk management tool which will be used globally.

“The product has the potential to transform how Hazops are performed by utilising the latest technology to reduce the time in which risk assessments are completed, while increasing the quality of the learnings.”

The EnQuest Magnus platform in the North Sea, where CeraPhi and Petrofac are looking at repurposing oil wells for geothermal energy
Salus’ chatbot is expected to improve safety in the oil and gas industry. Image: EnQuest

The hackathon will take place at Salus’ offices at 7 Queens Gardens from June 12-16.

It is open to students, recent graduates or people who are in work but would like to be involved.

The hackathon team is already taking shape but Salus is especially keen to hear from front-end web app and “full stack” developers.

Participants will be paid and those interested should contact info@salus-technical.com

Company background

Salus works with clients to help them understand and manage the risks of major accidents.

The business was launched by Mr Jamieson in 2019 and it has gone on to support oil and gas operators with safety engineering on a variety of brownfield, greenfield and decommissioning projects.

It is increasingly supporting green projects as part of the energy transition.

We now need to give this project our undivided attention because the tool has huge potential to reduce industry incidents.”

David Jamieson, Salus Technical

Mr Jamieson said: “Saving lives in hazardous environments is at the very core of all that we do.

“That is why it is crucial for us to complete HAZOP.AI and have the working version ready for use in this short timeframe.

“We are extremely proud of what we have created so far.

“We now need to give this project our undivided attention because the tool has huge potential to reduce industry incidents.”

