Can you help Aberdeen firm Salus Technical launch new chatbot on time?

Aberdeen firm Salus Technical has arranged a hackathon to help get its new chatbot market ready by the end of June.

The process safety software and consultancy services company is on the hunt for web developers to assist it in achieving its goal.

And it will pay those who can help it accomplish its mission.

Fast-paced digital evolution

Chatbots and artificial intelligence (AI) in general are hot news right now, with the pace of new product development raising major concerns about their likely impact on jobs.

One product in particular, ChatGPT, has surprised many users around the world with its ability to “learn”, and give accurate and articulate answers on any subject it is asked about.

Put to the test by the Press and Journal earlier this year, it greatly impressed us with its knowledge about Aberdeen, with the exception of one or two obvious gaps, and even wrote an ode to the Granite City.

Salus’ new product, HAZOP.AI, is intended for use in hazard and operability studies (Hazop) in the global energy industry.

It will prompt users to consider risks they may have missed, help answer questions, and provide guidance on good practice and lessons to be learned from incidents in the past.

June deadline

Salus founder and managing director David Jamieson aims to have the tool completed and ready for use before the end of June.

In order to achieve this, the company will host a week-long hackathon – the term used in the technology sector for an event bringing together people with different skills to complete a project.

Mr Jamieson said: “The hackathon is an opportunity for Aberdeen-based developers to be part of the creation of a risk management tool which will be used globally.

“The product has the potential to transform how Hazops are performed by utilising the latest technology to reduce the time in which risk assessments are completed, while increasing the quality of the learnings.”

The hackathon will take place at Salus’ offices at 7 Queens Gardens from June 12-16.

It is open to students, recent graduates or people who are in work but would like to be involved.

The hackathon team is already taking shape but Salus is especially keen to hear from front-end web app and “full stack” developers.

Participants will be paid and those interested should contact info@salus-technical.com

Company background

Salus works with clients to help them understand and manage the risks of major accidents.

The business was launched by Mr Jamieson in 2019 and it has gone on to support oil and gas operators with safety engineering on a variety of brownfield, greenfield and decommissioning projects.

It is increasingly supporting green projects as part of the energy transition.

Mr Jamieson said: “Saving lives in hazardous environments is at the very core of all that we do.

“That is why it is crucial for us to complete HAZOP.AI and have the working version ready for use in this short timeframe.

“We are extremely proud of what we have created so far.

“We now need to give this project our undivided attention because the tool has huge potential to reduce industry incidents.”