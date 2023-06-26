Aberdeen firm Interventek beefs up top team with new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm Interventek beefs up top team with new CEO

Alan Duncan will focus on the firm's global expansion ambitions.

By Keith Findlay
Interventek chief executive Alan Duncan.
Interventek chief executive Alan Duncan. Image: Dash Communications

Subsea technology firm Interventek has restructured its senior management team, bringing in a new chief executive to focus on international expansion.

Industry stalwart Gavin Cowie, managing director and co-founder of the Aberdeen firm, is staying on as a director.

Dyce-based Interventek, founded in 2014, is a specialist in valves for subsea interventions. The company is backed by FrontRow Energy Technology Group.

The new CEO is Alan Duncan, who has joined the business from compressor manufacturer Vert Rotors in Edinburgh.

International background

Mr Duncan previously held senior executive, commercial and operational roles at companies including Zetechtics, Fugro, Aker Kvaerner, Hydril and ABB.

And with more than 30 years’ commercial experience behind him, he has worked on major projects across Europe, the Americas, Australasia, Africa and the Middle East.

He said he looked forward to leading the next phase of Interventek’s growth.

The new CEO added: “In the coming months we plan to intensify our international focus, building on the strong connections already fostered and ensuring our products and services are readily available in key markets.”

Firm has North Sea ambition too

The company also has ambitions to be “more visible in the North Sea region” as it grasps new opportunities to support the expanding well plug and abandonment sector.

Mr Duncan said: “Interventek has an important role to play in the safe and responsible decommissioning of subsea infrastructure and, as part of the energy transition, to service emerging carbon capture and storage projects.

“We have a time of great opportunity ahead as we apply our design focus to traditional subsea intervention challenges, decommissioning and exciting new applications in emerging energy sectors.”

Chairman says Interventek’s new boss brings ‘wealth of experience’

Interventek chairman Stuart Ferguson, who is also FrontRow’s chief executive, said: “Alan is a well-respected figure in the subsea industry and brings a wealth of experience and connections to the role of CEO.

“He has impressed the board with his strategic clarity, focus and his active enthusiasm for new opportunities.

Mr Duncan will support broader commercialisation of the company’s well access valves, as well as the development of new technology and service offerings. A key focus is to investigate opportunities for skills and technology transfer into related energy sectors.

Interventek director Gavin Cowie.
Interventek director Gavin Cowie. Image: Dash Communications.

Meanwhile, Mr Cowie will focus on areas “where his extensive technical knowledge and operational experience will contribute to the next phase of Interventek’s development”.

A spokeswoman for the firm added this included the application of the company’s technology and engineering capabilities to emerging energy transition opportunities.

