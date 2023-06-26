Aberdeen firm Interventek beefs up top team with new CEO

Subsea technology firm Interventek has restructured its senior management team, bringing in a new chief executive to focus on international expansion.

Industry stalwart Gavin Cowie, managing director and co-founder of the Aberdeen firm, is staying on as a director.

Dyce-based Interventek, founded in 2014, is a specialist in valves for subsea interventions. The company is backed by FrontRow Energy Technology Group.

The new CEO is Alan Duncan, who has joined the business from compressor manufacturer Vert Rotors in Edinburgh.

International background

Mr Duncan previously held senior executive, commercial and operational roles at companies including Zetechtics, Fugro, Aker Kvaerner, Hydril and ABB.

And with more than 30 years’ commercial experience behind him, he has worked on major projects across Europe, the Americas, Australasia, Africa and the Middle East.

He said he looked forward to leading the next phase of Interventek’s growth.

The new CEO added: “In the coming months we plan to intensify our international focus, building on the strong connections already fostered and ensuring our products and services are readily available in key markets.”

Firm has North Sea ambition too

The company also has ambitions to be “more visible in the North Sea region” as it grasps new opportunities to support the expanding well plug and abandonment sector.

Mr Duncan said: “Interventek has an important role to play in the safe and responsible decommissioning of subsea infrastructure and, as part of the energy transition, to service emerging carbon capture and storage projects.

“We have a time of great opportunity ahead as we apply our design focus to traditional subsea intervention challenges, decommissioning and exciting new applications in emerging energy sectors.”

Chairman says Interventek’s new boss brings ‘wealth of experience’

Interventek chairman Stuart Ferguson, who is also FrontRow’s chief executive, said: “Alan is a well-respected figure in the subsea industry and brings a wealth of experience and connections to the role of CEO.

“He has impressed the board with his strategic clarity, focus and his active enthusiasm for new opportunities.

Mr Duncan will support broader commercialisation of the company’s well access valves, as well as the development of new technology and service offerings. A key focus is to investigate opportunities for skills and technology transfer into related energy sectors.

Meanwhile, Mr Cowie will focus on areas “where his extensive technical knowledge and operational experience will contribute to the next phase of Interventek’s development”.

A spokeswoman for the firm added this included the application of the company’s technology and engineering capabilities to emerging energy transition opportunities.