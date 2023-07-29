North-east man’s urge to clean sparks business start-up Toms OCD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

North-east man’s urge to clean sparks business start-up Toms OCD

Vehicle detailing venture is just perfect for his chronic and uncontrollable need to keep everything spotless.

By Keith Findlay
Tom May, owner of Toms OCD, gets ready to start work on a client's car.
Tom May, owner of Toms OCD, gets ready to start work on a client's car. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

New entrepreneur Tom May is loving life as a small business owner doing what comes naturally for many obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) sufferers like him.

He launched vehicle detailing service Toms OCD, which in this case also stands for Obsessive Car Detailing, earlier this year and relishes every job.

Keeping customers’ cars and vans spotlessly clean is perfect for his instinctive need to tidy. And incorporating “OCD” into the company name helps raise awareness of the disorder, he said.

Distress over a messy bedroom was early sign of OCD

The 42-year-old from Logie Newton, near Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, was in the RAF when it was confirmed he had OCD. His obsession for cleanliness meant he couldn’t go to bed until “everything was perfect”.

But he suspected something wasn’t right much earlier in life.

The Aberdonian explained: “I can remember from a very young age one night where I couldn’t sleep and was very distressed. For a child this isn’t unusual, I suppose, but my reason was that my bedroom was a mess after a friend came over to play. Toys were everywhere.

“I was told to go to bed and get to sleep, but I couldn’t. My mind was racing and I couldn’t settle. My parents came to my room and asked why I was so upset. They calmed me and helped sort my room so I could sleep. This was my first encounter with what has developed over the years into mild obsessive compulsive disorder.

“Also at a young age I found a love for cleaning, mostly cars. It wasn’t unusual for me to clean and tidy at family members’ homes when visiting. I’ve a very fond memory of finally being trusted to clean my dad’s pristine F Reg Ford Orion and get some polish on it. As soon as I learnt to drive people realised I love to clean cars – my own, my family’s  and my colleagues’.

Tom May cleaning a car.
Mr May has a personal interest in making sure vehicles are spotless. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He continued: “I joined the armed forces and this was great for me, with the discipline that was enforced  to keep standards high. Eventually, I was posted to RAF Kinloss, working in the aviation fuels department. I made some amazing lifelong friends there.

“Once the work was done on a Friday I would head out to the car park and clean cars, the deal being I could do my own if I did others. So I did. One by one, week after week.”

An act of chivalry? No, I just didn’t want her fingerprints all over the car

Mr May said he was once mistaken for being chivalrous when he opened the car door for a woman on a first date. “There was no way she was putting fingerprints on the car I’d spent all day polishing,” he explained.

“My OCD, possibly like many others’, manifests in unusual ways. There are things that would drive others mad that I couldn’t care about – but some things just can’t be left.

“I had the idea years ago that I wanted to be an auto detailer and OCD was the first name I came up with.”

More than 12 years in oil and gas industry

On leaving the armed forces after nearly 13 years, he joined the oil and gas industry.

He had a variety of jobs in the sector from late 2011 to earlier this year.

The former Bankhead Academy pupil said: “Back in January I found myself out of work and taking some time for me. Friends approached me to clean their cars and even offered to pay. Their response to my workmanship sparked the drive to take the leap of faith and give my dream a go. Toms OCD Ltd was born.”

Mental health gets a lot of attention nowadays and so it should, but there is still a lot of negativity around the subject.”

Mr May revealed a few people had questioned his choice of business name.

He added: “It’s done with love and understanding and, as with most aspects of my life, a touch of humour.

Mr May with another pristine car and a banner showing his support for the annual Grampian Price event.
Mr May with another pristine car and a banner showing his support for the annual Grampian Price event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Mental health gets a lot of attention nowadays and so it should, but there is still a lot of negativity around the subject. A friend told me recently the way I look at my own mental health is positive and that it’s almost like I’ve found a superpower to use for good. This is what drives me to push the business further.”

What exactly is OCD?

“Obsessive-compulsive disorder is an anxiety disorder that causes people to experience a variety of symptoms that typically fall into one of two categories: ‘obsessions’ and ‘compulsions’,” explained Priory consultant psychiatrist Dr Paul McLaren.

He added: “Obsessions are characterised by persistent and irrational thoughts or urges, and compulsions refer to physical or mental acts that people feel compelled to perform.”

  • Some people with OCD have only one type of symptom, while others experience both.
  • Their “irrational” thoughts and behaviours can become very time-consuming, but they are impossible to stop or control.
  • OCD is ranked by the World Health Organisation as one of the top 10 causes of mental illness-related disability.
  • Common presentations include the compulsion to continually wash hands, double-checking and hoarding behaviour.

