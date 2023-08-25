‘We want more saltires’: Argyll readers react to council telling people to shop local

After Argyll and Bute Council posted a directive asking people to “shop local”, residents have told the authority to follow its own direction.

Locals have told the council to buy local itself and to support businesses in the area and for more people to use cash when they shop in Argyll towns.

Other readers argue there are too few Saltires in Argyllshire towns such as Oban, Lochgilphead and Helensburgh.

In a social media post, a spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council said: “We’re asking everyone to show support to our fantastic local businesses and shop local as we celebrate Scotland Loves Local Week between August 28 to September 4.”

A picture attached to the press release showed the Scotland Loves Local logo on an Argyll Shopping street with Union Jack flags flying in the background.

We’re asking everyone to show support to our fantastic local businesses, and shop local as we celebrate Scotland Loves… Posted by Argyll and Bute Council on Thursday, 24 August 2023

Councillor Alastair Redman, spokesman for economic growth and communities, said: “By loving local, we are choosing to back businesses and build stronger communities. Here in Argyll and Bute, we have fantastic independent shops and businesses that really are in the heart of the community.

“From jewelry makers to artisan bakers, the finest seafood in the world to cheese makers, we are lucky to have great producers and entrepreneurs on our doorstep.

“Shopping local not only benefits businesses, you are helping to keep people in jobs.”

Argyll readers tell the council to shop local

However, readers were not convinced that the council was following its own lead.

Jill Bowis, from the Oban area, wrote: “Shame the council doesn’t support local.”

Christine Baker commented: “If some shops were more affordable it would help.”

Nina McSporran agreed, writing: “more affordable shops”.

Sephton MacQuire argued: “We don’t need Union flags. It’s Scotlands Love Local. Be proud of the Saltire. We don’t fly it enough.”

His comments sparked a debate on the flying of flags.

Charles Mccraken simply argued: “Yes we do.”

Anthea Tonks replied: “The Scottish flags are alternated if you look closer. As for Helensburgh, most shops are expensive due to bus visitors and the older generation. [We are] running out of shops to buy anything due to cafes, charity shops and barbers.”

Dee Enn added: “And shop with cash.”

Argyll and Bute Council has been contacted to comment.