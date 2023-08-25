‘We want more saltires’: Argyll readers react to council telling people to shop local

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We want more saltires’: Argyll readers react to council telling people to shop local

Readers ask for more saltires, cash and for the council to follow its own direction to shop local.

By Louise Glen
Argyll and Bute Council posted a picture of a high street with a set of Union Jacks on its post encouraging people to shop local.
Readers reacted to a Scotland Loves Local campaign. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

After Argyll and Bute Council posted a directive asking people to “shop local”, residents have told the authority to follow its own direction.

Locals have told the council to buy local itself and to support businesses in the area and for more people to use cash when they shop in Argyll towns.

Other readers argue there are too few Saltires in Argyllshire towns such as Oban, Lochgilphead and Helensburgh.

In a social media post, a spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council said: “We’re asking everyone to show support to our fantastic local businesses and shop local as we celebrate Scotland Loves Local Week between August 28 to September 4.”

A picture attached to the press release showed the Scotland Loves Local logo on an Argyll Shopping street with Union Jack flags flying in the background.

Councillor Alastair Redman, spokesman for economic growth and communities, said: “By loving local, we are choosing to back businesses and build stronger communities. Here in Argyll and Bute, we have fantastic independent shops and businesses that really are in the heart of the community.

“From jewelry makers to artisan bakers, the finest seafood in the world to cheese makers, we are lucky to have great producers and entrepreneurs on our doorstep.

“Shopping local not only benefits businesses, you are helping to keep people in jobs.”

Argyll readers tell the council to shop local

However, readers were not convinced that the council was following its own lead.

Jill Bowis, from the Oban area, wrote: “Shame the council doesn’t support local.”

Christine Baker commented: “If some shops were more affordable it would help.”

Nina McSporran agreed, writing: “more affordable shops”.

Alaistair Redman of Argyll and Bute Council, he is askign people to shop local.
Argyll and Bute Councillor Alastair Redman. Image: Alastair Redman.

Sephton MacQuire argued: “We don’t need Union flags. It’s Scotlands Love Local. Be proud of the Saltire. We don’t fly it enough.”

His comments sparked a debate on the flying of flags.

Charles Mccraken simply argued: “Yes we do.”

Anthea Tonks replied: “The Scottish flags are alternated if you look closer. As for Helensburgh, most shops are expensive due to bus visitors and the older generation. [We are] running out of shops to buy anything due to cafes, charity shops and barbers.”

Dee Enn added: “And shop with cash.”

Argyll and Bute Council has been contacted to comment.

