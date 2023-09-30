Elgin cafe owner moved from Gran Canaria to take a risk buying dream business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Elgin cafe owner moved from Gran Canaria to take a risk buying dream business

Laura Scott moved back to Moray to fulfil her dream of owning a cafe after living all over the world.

By Alex Banks
Laura Scott owns Ditsy Teacup in Elgin. Image: Michael Traill
Laura Scott owns Ditsy Teacup in Elgin. Image: Michael Traill

When The Ditsy Teacup in Elgin was listed for sale Laura Scott was living in the sun-kissed island of Gran Canaria.

Despite the hot temperatures, Laura and husband Leigh were desperate to return home to Scotland.

The cafe was listed in 2018 and was seen as the “perfect excuse” to return to Elgin.

Laura said the decision to return home has since changed her life.

The Ditsy Teacup dream for Laura

Laura is sure she made the right decision to come home when she took charge five years ago.

She said: “I moved away from Elgin and stayed in Australia before my husband then got a job which was in and out of Gran Canaria.

“We were living there and not particularly enjoying it when I saw the Ditsy came up for sale.

“I had always wanted my own wee cafe. I knew the previous owner so we had a chat and she said ‘it’s yours if you want it’.”

Laura Scott alongside husband Leigh. Image: Michael Traill

When Laura became the cafe’s third owner, there were a few things which she had planned to change.

She said: “First of all I wanted to expand the menu. People come here for breakfast, lunch or even just a cake and coffee.

“We’ve grown the team to help with that so now two people do baking instead of one.

“When we bought the business we bought the building as well so during the first lockdown we renovated the upstairs and it gave us more room for customers.”

The cafe has since returned to its original one floor format due to combating rising costs.

Customers and staff are like family says owner

Laura knows how much it means to have a regular customer base for the business and has been overwhelmed by support over the years.

She said: “We have some of the most supportive customers out there. Without them, there wouldn’t be The Ditsy Teacup.

“Some days when you’re feeling a bit worse-for-wear a conversation with a customer turns it around straight away.

“The customers are like close friends, I’d trust some of them with my family.”

The Ditsy Teacup in Thunderton Place, Elgin. Image: Gordon Lennox

Laura is grateful for how much her staff put into their work as she looks ahead to future business opportunities.

She said: “I’m massively proud of how far we’ve come. My husband does our accounts and often says how much we’ve grown the business.

“I’ve been extremely lucky with past and present staff who have helped us get to where we are today. My team is my extended family.

“We’re still dealing with the cost-of-living crisis but have a couple of future plans including afternoon tea and expanding our catering offerings for events.”

