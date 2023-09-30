Highland League Cup: Brechin City and Fraserburgh aim for final say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League Cup: Brechin City and Fraserburgh aim for final say

The Hedgemen face the Broch at Glebe Park in the last four of the competition.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, left, and Kevin McHattie of Brechin City both want to help their clubs into the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.
Kieran Simpson says Fraserburgh will need to raise their standards against Brechin City as they look to reach the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

The Broch take on the Breedon Highland League champions at Glebe Park in the semi-final this afternoon.

When the sides last met in April, at the same venue, the Hedgemen triumphed 5-0.

Defender Simpson is determined to avoid a repeat of that as Fraserburgh look to book a place in the final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie, on October 14.

The Buchan side last won the Highland League Cup in 2006. Club captain Willie West was part of that success, and Grant Campbell has won the competition with Cove Rangers, but for the rest of the squad, it is a trophy that’s eluded them.

Simpson, 22, said: “We know what to expect because last season we got a fair battering down there.

“This time collectively and individually we’ve got to raise our standards because we all know it wasn’t good enough the last time we went to Glebe Park.

“It definitely was a low point. I think it’s the first time in my career playing for the Broch where we’ve gone in 4-0 down at half-time, and you’re sort of thinking: ‘what do we do here?’

Kieran Simpson in action for Fraserburgh.

“It was a strange game and we don’t want it to be like that again.

“We set high standards for each other and I think it shows because we’ve been quite successful the last five or six years.

“As players, we wouldn’t shy away from saying that we’re desperate to win the League Cup.

“Maybe some people would say it provides added motivation, but I don’t think you should need any added motivation when you’re playing Brechin in a cup semi-final.”

City standards won’t slip

Meanwhile, Brechin are aiming to reach their first Highland League Cup final.

Although defender Kevin McHattie admits retaining the league crown is their main focus, he insists their standards won’t drop due to the strength in depth within Andy Kirk’s squad.

The 30-year-old added: “The league is our main priority, but we still want to do well in the cups.

“Sometimes the gaffer might try things or play boys that haven’t had as many minutes and it’s a chance to do that as well.

Kevin McHattie, right, in action for Brechin in their victory against Banks o’ Dee on Wednesday.

“We’ve got players who can come on in games or come in to start where the quality is such that the standards won’t drop at all.

“We’ve got a good young squad who are all capable of playing – which must give the gaffer a headache selecting a line-up.

“We’ve played Fraserburgh often enough and know what to expect. Being at home is an advantage and hopefully we can use that.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, there are five Highland League games on Saturday.

Buckie Thistle welcome back Sam Pugh, Josh Peters and Shaun Wood for Nairn County’s visit to Victoria Park, but Andrew MacAskill and Kevin Fraser are unavailable.

The Wee County have doubts over Aaron Nicolson, Ciaran Young and Kenny McKenzie.

Daniel Park, Johnny Crawford and Aidan Combe are absent for Formartine United’s North Lodge Park encounter with Turriff United, who are missing Neil Gauld, Kyle Gordon, James Chalmers, Rory Brown and Max Foster.

Huntly look to continue their fine form when they welcome Clachnacuddin to Christie Park. Calum Ferguson is out for the Lilywhites.

Jamie Watt remains in interim charge of Inverurie Locos, who face Rothes at Harlaw Park.

Paul Coutts and Sam Burnett are missing for the Railwaymen, but Nathan Meres returns.

The Speysiders could welcome back Kyle Whyte and Matthew McConnachie, but Allen Mackenzie is out.

Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy both win to end five-game losing streaks at Seafield Park, with the Scorries set to be unchanged from last weekend, while Strathspey will be missing James McShane and Steve Martin.

 

