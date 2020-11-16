Renewable energy on the menu at P&J/Courier business breakfast

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The third and final event of a series of virtual business breakfasts looking at economic recovery across the region will focus heavily on the key role of renewable energy.

Taking place from 8-9am on Wednesday December 9, The Press and Journal and The Courier Business Breakfast, in association with SSE Renewables and supported by Dentons, will feature expert insights into how the whole of Scotland can benefit from cleaner energy after Covid-19.

SSE Renewables has started work on three major Scottish energy wind farm construction projects, worth about £4 billion in direct investment into Scotland, during the past year alone.

Jamie Maxton, the company’s head of external relations, will be able to tell the business breakfast guests all about these and the “green recovery” as one of two confirmed speakers for the event.

A spokesman for SSE Renewables, part of Perth-based SSE, said: “The Press and Journal and The Courier Business Breakfast is an excellent opportunity to showcase our ambition to lead a green recovery which has far-reaching, positive consequences for our supply chain, the economy and Scotland as a whole.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to share our experience of the many challenges brought by the global pandemic, and to discuss how SSE Renewables is well prepared to ‘build back better’ through and beyond the crisis.”

The other speaker is Malcolm Gunnyeon, an Aberdeen-based partner in the Scottish dispute resolution team at law firm Dentons.

Mr Gunnyeon has particular strength in energy disputes, contentious health and safety matters, and insolvency, as well as considerable experience in the oil and gas, renewable energy and transportation sectors.

Dentons is the world’s largest law firm, with operations in more than 75 countries.

It said Mr Gunnyeon would be sharing insights into environmental, social and governance issues at next month’s event, and was looking forward to hearing from others taking part about “what the business recovery looks like”.

To find out more about the free event or register for it visit http://pandjbreakfast.co.uk