OGUK makes vaccine push after spike in offshore Covid evacuations

Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) is calling for North Sea workers to be able to receive a Covid vaccine “as a priority” after a spike in virus-related evacuations in recent weeks.

The trade body is asking the UK and Scottish Governments for offshore crews to get jabs during the next stage of the Covid vaccine rollout, which follows the current phase for the vulnerable and frontline NHS workers.

It comes after the weekly number of category C cases, those who are symptomatic, evacuated from North Sea installations reached 20 last week, the highest level since early May.