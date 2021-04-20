Ross raising rural focus for Elevator

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Argyll hotel owner has been appointed as business support organisation Elevator’s first rural development director.

Rachel Ross’ appointment comes following a significant period of growth at the Aberdeen-based social enterprise now expanding its operations across Scotland’s rural industries.

In the newly created role Ms Ross will be responsible for Elevator’s rural development strategy and explore new strategic business opportunities.

It said her appointment highlights its commitment to supporting the “breadth and diversity of businesses across the entire country”.

A well-known rural business advocate, Ms Ross owns the iconic Loch Melfort Hotel on Argyll’s west coast and has held other senior industry positions including board director at trade body Scotland Food and Drink.

Most recently she was a director at leadership consultancy Peoplematters.

Supporting individuals from diverse sectors across the Highlands and islands, her role focused on delivering leadership training and development and coaching and business mentoring for SMEs, rural and high-growth Scottish businesses.

With an estimated 80% of the country’s land area designated as rural, Elevator’s chief executive Professor Gary McEwan said Ms Ross’ appointment was a “pivotal step” in the social enterprise’s development.

He continued: “Despite the pandemic induced difficulties, we have pushed on with our growth strategy and I am delighted to be welcoming Rachel to our senior leadership team.

“She has the passion, capability and aspiration to build on our success, expanding our presence and services into new territories.

“Our vision for rural town centre regeneration includes enterprise hubs and community hub satellites that support and encourage local networks and collaboration.

“This is key for the rural sector, to help rebuild our economy and strengthen job security.”

Ms Ross said: “A diverse range of new businesses are starting up all over rural Scotland.

“Elevator provides the support, training and connections to allow these businesses achieve long-term growth, resilience and adaptability.

“With improving broadband and the increase in desire for remote working, there is a new audience emerging and needing support within the rural community – from agriculture to marine, food and drink and tourism.

“It’s an exciting time for the business and I am delighted to be joining Elevator on this next chapter.”

Last month, Elevator announced another major milestone in its expansion across Scotland after securing a contract to deliver Business Gateway services in Lanarkshire.