£5.2m plan to boost energy efficiency of Aberdeen social housing stock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A trio of Scottish firms have teamed up to deliver a £5.2 million energy efficiency project across 100 social housing properties in Aberdeen.

Dundee-based thermal imaging firm IRT Surveys is working with Elgin construction company Robertson Group and smart energy specialist SMS, of Glasgow, on the scheme.

IRT Surveys said the “landmark” initiative continued a partnership with Aberdeen City Council spanning 20 years.

In that time IRT Surveys has thermally imaged the council’s entire social housing portfolio of 22,000 homes, highlighting building defects and potential energy inefficiencies, demonstrating a viable route to net-zero carbon emissions for landlords, and helping to reduce fuel poverty among residents.

The latest project is backed by the UK Government’s new Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Demonstrator, which recently delivered £62m in funding to 17 local authorities for 19 retrofit programmes.

Warmer winters

The city council was awarded £2.2m to create a “decarbonised neighbourhood”, using external wall insulation, air-source heat pumps and solar panels to improve energy efficiency, reduce the carbon footprint and keep residents warm through the winter.

Argyll and Bute Council was awarded £1.2m to retrofit an estimated 130 homes, including properties on 12 islands.

The installation phase of the Aberdeen scheme is due for completion in December, after which the energy performance of the homes will be re-surveyed and monitored for six months to demonstrate “concept efficacy”.

© Supplied

IRT Surveys chief executive Stewart Little said: “The urgency of the climate crisis means it is vital that we address all carbon impacts from buildings, including the UK’s social housing stock.

“Working alongside Aberdeen City Council and our delivery partners, SMS and Robertson Group, we will develop an intelligent, scalable model that will help decarbonise the council’s extensive housing portfolio in ways that are both commercially viable and affordable for residents.”