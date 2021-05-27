Orkney jeweller glad of a gem of an opportunity to move into larger premises

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Orkney jewellery designer Alison Moore has celebrated a decade in business with a move into new, larger premises in Dounby.

A street-front shop and expanded workshop area were created through the redevelopment of a local building firm’s former premises, next to her previous site.

The expansion has created two additional jobs at Alison Moore Designs, bringing the total headcount to eight.

Showcasing the designer’s full range of jewellery and also gifts inspired by her award-winning underwater photography, the new shop has a workshop viewing window – allowing visitors to watch the jewellery-making process. The new shop officially opened last weekend.

Ms Moore said: “Our previous premises, which are at the back of our new place, were fairly low-key and occasionally difficult for people to find, so we’re delighted to now have a very visible street-front presence in Dounby.

“We’ve long been a stop on the hugely popular Creative Orkney Trail and, with travel restrictions now easing, we’re hoping to see many more visitors through our doors, which is great for us, the village of Dounby and the wider Orkney community.”

She added it was too good an opportunity to pass up when the former A. Tait & Sons building in Dounby became available.

“They’ve been our close neighbours for years, so redeveloping their empty building offered us the perfect solution,” she explained.

“Demand for our jewellery has continued to increase, even through lockdown and, whilst that is very welcome, we were beginning to run out of the space needed to meet all those lovely orders.

“It’s been hard work progressing the project through lockdown, but I’d like to say thanks to everyone involved for bringing it to fruition. In addition to us now having a beautiful new shop, we have room to breathe as a business and can look at introducing new collections and ranges.”

Ms Moore, who has a background in geology, launched her business from her kitchen table in 2011.

Largely self-taught, she’s drawn inspiration for her collections from a wide range of sources, with her passion for the natural world and Orkney’s environment frequently driving her creative process.

Many of her most popular pieces incorporate gemstones, reflecting her knowledge in the field of mineralogy.

“I can hardly believe it’s been 10 years,” she said, adding: “In that time the business has grown from a one-woman operation to where we’re at now, with eight staff, and customers all around the world.

“I’ve simply designed collections that reflect all the things I love, with the aim always to create jewellery that’s wearable and affordable. It’s an approach that seems to have struck a chord with our lovely customers over the years and we’re most grateful for their support and friendship.”