North networking group a global prototype for the Energy Institute

An Aberdeen-based networking group that develops the skills and knowledge of those in the early stages of their energy industry careers has celebrated its 10th year during May.

The Energy Institute (EI) Aberdeen, Highlands and Islands Young Professionals Network (YPN), founded by Denis Pinto, was launched in 2011.

It was the prototype for similar groups rolled out by the EI across the UK and worldwide, with a total of 15 young professionals networks now active across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective was to help develop the next generation of professionals into future leaders.” Denis Pinto

Since its first meeting in an Aberdeen coffee shop, the first YPN has flourished into an active group, holding regular local events and training for thousands of young professionals.

Denis Pinto, managing director of Caledonian Flow Systems , said: “The objective was to help develop the next generation of professionals into future leaders and to help them network, learn, grow and flourish in the greater energy sector.”

.@nick_wayth on why he pursued a career in energy: “I’ve always been struck by the scale of what the industry achieves. Early in my career, the sense we were taking molecules from under the sea or desert that ended up far away in people’s cars and homes. That's astonishing" — Energy Institute (@EnergyInstitute) May 28, 2021

‘Vital agenda’

EI is the only professional membership body which covers the whole of the energy industry, including oil and gas, renewables, storage and energy efficiency.

Nick Wayth, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “The Aberdeen, Highlands and Islands network has been at the very forefront of this group, with a decade-long legacy of events, training courses and webinars, all helping to drive forward this vital agenda.”

