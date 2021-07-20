North Star hails multimillion-pound vessels for wind sector as a world-first

Shipping company North Star Group, of Aberdeen, is claiming a global first after drawing up a “multimillion-pound” contract for two new vessels to service the offshore wind energy industry.

The project involves North Star’s renewables arm and is expected to deliver the world’s first “hybrid daughter craft”, aimed at feeding likely growing demand for boats to ferry technicians and supplies between wind farm “mother” ships (service offshore vessels, or SOVs), turbines and shore.

North Star said its new vessels, using green technologies and a “game-changing” design developed in partnership with Southampton-based naval architects Chartwell Marine, would be built under an “initial” contract to be awarded to a UK shipyard in September.

Expected to be ready for delivery in 2022 and 2023, they have been designed specifically with the offshore wind industry in mind. But they will also be used to provide essential emergency safety and rescue cover for the wider North Sea energy industry.

North Star Renewables director Andrew Duncan said: “The UK has the world’s largest offshore wind market, backed by an experienced and innovative supply chain.

‘Transformational’

“Our relationship and collaboration with Chartwell Marine has ensured we are bringing a transformational daughter craft design to the industry, using the latest available technologies to increase safety, performance, reliability, comfort and reduce emissions.”

He added: “This is an exciting period for our business, as we continue on this journey with Chartwell Marine towards becoming the first SOV operator in the world with a fleet of hybrid daughter craft built right here in the UK.”

North Star said the new design was introducing hybrid propulsion – combining combustion engines with battery power – into the daughter craft market for the first time.

Working with North Star, we have been able to develop an effective hybrid vessel that will live up to the demands of offshore wind operations.” Andy Page, Chartwell Marine

It also sets a “new standard for safe operations”, with an increased sea state operability at wave heights 33% higher than anything else currently available, the company added.

Chartwell Marine managing director Andy Page said: “We’re pleased to progress the next stages of the daughter craft design with North Star.

“The design builds on learnings from our low emission research and development project, funded by the Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind Accelerator. Working with North Star, we have been able to develop an effective hybrid vessel that will live up to the demands of offshore wind operations.

“Above all, we aim to furnish the sector with vessel designs that are safe, cost-effective, and sustainable in equal measure – making the most of advances in propulsion technology, but also preserving the key ingredients that constitute effective performance for offshore wind developers and operators.”

North Star Group employs around 1,400 people across UK operations in locations including Aberdeen, Newcastle and Lowestoft.

The company boasts the world’s largest “daughter” rescue fleet, with 63 vessels on its books, as well as the largest wholly-owned UK-based fleet providing infrastructure support to the offshore energy industry. It currently services more than 60 locations and mobile installations in the North Sea.