Posthumous lifetime achievement award for Fraserburgh entrepreneur Jim Gray

By Keith Findlay
September 10, 2021, 12:27 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 12:42 pm
Peter Gray, joint managing director of Gray & Adams, left, accepts the lifetime achievement gong for his father from Scott Dargan, of award sponsor Carrier Transicold UK, amid a standing ovation for the north-east company's late founder, Jim Gray.
Bosses at Gray & Adams (G&A) are celebrating a hat-trick of honours at an industry awards ceremony, including a posthumous lifetime achievement gong for Jim Gray – the Fraserburgh firm’s founder.

The triple success came at the 2021 Temperature Controlled Storage and Distribution (TCS&D) Awards in Peterborough.

Gray & Adams founder Jim Gray, who died earlier this year, and his daughter, Marie Philpot.

G&A’s refrigerated lorry bodywork and trailers are a familiar sight on roads throughout the UK, where they dominate the market and are used by household names such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Iceland and the Co-op.

Trailer manufactured by Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams.

The company’s latest honours in the annual TCS&D Awards include a sixth consecutive refrigerated trailer of the year title.

G&A also scooped the innovation award for a third time, thanks to a collaboration with refrigerated transport firm Carrier Transicol.

The prestigious lifetime achievement accolade celebrated the contribution to the industry made by Mr Gray, who died in February, aged 86, following a short illness and within eight weeks of losing his wife of 66 years, Norma.

It is especially poignant to celebrate the accomplishments of our dad, Jim.”

James and Peter Gray, joint managing directors, Gray & Adams.

Mr Gray’s vision, energy and drive built G&A from its humble roots as a car body repair workshop at 43 School Street in 1957 into one of the UK’s leading family-owned manufacturing businesses.

Today, the company – which boasts a 2020 Queen’s Award for Enterprise – turns over about £150 million annually and employs more than 700 people.

It has a strong track record, going back five years, at the TCS&D Awards and was recently shortlisted in the business and family business of the year categories of the Northern Star Business Awards.

Whole team tribute

A statement from joint managing directors James and Peter Gray, the late founder’s sons, said: “Gray & Adams has always had a strong business ethos built around people, quality and innovation.

“Winning these awards is testament to the commitment of our expert staff, who work tirelessly to provide a service that is second to none.

“Their endless commitment to our customers and partners, and to building bespoke products which set the standard for quality, has facilitated our success and growth over the last 60-plus years.”

Gray & Adams’ headquarters in Fraserburgh.

The statement added: “It is especially poignant to celebrate the accomplishments of our dad, Jim.

“In many ways, how our team operates today was pioneered by him all those years ago.

“We’re very proud to have taken home three awards this year and would like to also thank our partners, our customers and our suppliers for their part in our collective success.”

