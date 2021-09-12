Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Small business focus: Stuart Mason on the joys of working for a boss with four legs and a tail

By Keith Findlay
September 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
Stuart Mason and the start-up's "managing director", Monty Dog.
Stuart Mason and the start-up's "managing director", Monty Dog.

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Stuart Mason, of Lossiemouth-based pet food enterprise Paw Bags.

How and why did you start in business?

Paw Bags was never meant to be – it started out as a fictitious enterprise. As a business and marketing coach for six years, I created a system called the Piranha Planner. Paw Bags was the business that completed that plan to illustrate the power of planning and being specific.

It didn’t take long for us to realise this had the makings of being an awesome and fun business, and on August 1 this year, Paw Bags was born. It combines the ease of e-commerce with traditional values of personal service, so all food orders are delivered by us.

It’s a big change from my previous roles as an air traffic controller in the RAF, running a print business and being an award-winning author.

How did you get to where you are today?

The right mindset and the determination of a dog with a bone. In business I live by two sayings: “Whether you think you can, or whether you think you can’t – you’re right”; and “if you want to do it, you’ll find a way, if you don’t, you’ll find an excuse”.

I also believe you become the average of the five people you hang around with most. I hang around with people smarter than me, and that includes Monty Dog.

Who helped you?

The Federation of Small Businesses has been a great help. Its banking, insurance and credit cards resources are first-class, and the networking events have been a great marketing strategy for us to help us fly the Paw Bags banner.

What has been your biggest mistake?

There are no mistakes in business – you simply find other ways that something doesn’’t work and learn from that. Every day is a school day.

What is your greatest achievement?

The appointment of our “managing director”, Monty Dog. This is a fun business fronted by a two-year-old German shepherd, and we make sure we see everything from his point of view. After all, our customers have tails and their human owners just pick up the tab.

Paw Bags was created to stand out from the crowd. Yes we could have sold pet food through a retail store or online but that market is well catered for. Our “raison d’etre” was to provide healthy and nutritious options – the highest quality UK sourced and manufactured food – and package them in a passionate and fun business that our customers feel part of.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I could write a book but let’s start with delivery charges to Moray and the wider Highlands. There should be no excuse for anyone to say: “Oh, IV postcode – you’re an island”.

Lossiemouth is not an island, but delivery charges and delays are a huge problem for us.

So, if I was in government, I would fix that, rather than just talk about i,t and use the topic as a political football. Every day I see businesses penalised and financially disadvantaged due to disproportionate delivery costs.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Global domination, what else can I say? You get one shot at life so dream big. I want a 747 cargo conversion in the Paw Bags branding.

Dreaming big: Mr Mason would love to one day see his brand ‘s name on the side of a jumbo jet.
What do you do to relax?

Spare time is spent with the MD where we’ll discuss marketing strategy, treats, the best food, the best lamppost to pee on – we cover a lot. Entire marketing campaigns have been created during walks along West Beach or at Roseisle.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

We have Sky so it’s difficult to get glued to anything. I’m reading Big Ideas for Small Business, by John Lamerton, and writing the sequel to my own book – How To Wreck Your Business.

What do you waste your money on?

I’m an expert at that, although life is now simpler and more enjoyable. I used to be able to dispose of vast sums of money when flying helicopters. Today, I’m much more grounded and spend a lot of time and money on amateur radio.

How would your friends describe you?

Probably as the person who always cancels at the last minute – that’s the trade-off with running a number of busy businesses.

What would your enemies say about you?

To be honest, I really could not care less. I believe you get in life what you give – energy, attention and focus –  so I’m not going to waste a second on an enemy.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

Done the dream already – it was an Aston Martin Vanquish S, which I managed to get to 201mph. Not on the A9 but at RAF Leuchars family day, where we used the Aston and a Ducati to race a Tornado.

You quickly learn that dream cars depreciate more than a third-world currency. What do I drive today? That’s easy – my wife up the wall.

North boatman’s quayside bungle is all in the past

Biker Neil Haston took a ‘leap of faith’ to go it alone

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]