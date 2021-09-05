Small business focus: North boatman’s quayside bungle is all in the past

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Fred Fermor, whose family runs John o’ Groats Ferries.

How and why did you start in business?

Born and raised in Caithness, I trained as a chartered accountant with Deloitte and then as a chartered tax adviser in Ernst and Young’s corporate tax department in Edinburgh.

I suppose my career path was mapped out for me – to become a partner in a local firm of accountants. Then, a long time ago now, my late father-in-law asked me to join the team here in John O’Groats, and I’ve never looked back.

How did you get to where you are today?

Marrying the owner’s daughter helped but I like to think I brought something extra to the party.

Who helped you?

As those already doing it know only too well, a multitude of skills are required to run a small business and that’s in addition to the routine day job.

You have to run PR and HR departments, be computer literate, have sound accounting and legal skills, be a people person and much more besides.

As jacks of all trades we do our best, but mastering all is nigh impossible so it’s very reassuring to have the Federation of Small Businesses there in the background, providing essential help and support when needed.

Family is very important too, as I learned from my own in Thurso and my wife’s in John O’Groats. We support one another.

What has been your biggest mistake?

I’d just started work at John o’ Groats Ferries and it was my first day on the pier. Eager to impress the owner, my father-in-law to be, who was standing behind me, I pushed the wheels of the new gangway out slightly too far and they went over the edge of the pier.

In came the Pentland Venture, rather heavily – the gangway wheels were crushed and the tyres exploded into bits in front of our eyes. It was an expensive and inconvenient mistake. To give him his due, my future father-in-law kept calm and we carried on.

The main thing is to learn from mistakes and then forget they ever happened. I continue to learn every day.

What is your greatest achievement?

Meeting my wife, Deborah, and working together to provide a secure and happy home for our family – we have two children.

The business is about the whole team – family, crew, coach drivers, everyone – and not just me. Everyone has a vital role to play. Over the years we have nurtured a happy successful work environment that has given pleasure to probably a million visitors to our little corner of the globe.

We all take pride when someone disembarks in John O’Groats saying that “we’ve had a wonderful day out”, and this happens a lot. There’s nothing better for lifting our spirits after a long working day.

The icing on the cake is the pleasure our customers and crew, including our two skippers, brother-in-law Ivor Thomas and William Bremner, get when orca are spotted.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

It’s extremely easy to criticise – we all think we can do a better job – but it’s actually quite hard to achieve utopia. Many of our politicians in Scotland are extremely able people and I admire many of them, but I’m not a political animal.

Perhaps helping folks off the streets would be a main concern for me – but that would be much easier said than done.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To help get the business back to sustainability after this dreadful pandemic. It’s an aim I share with everyone here, and together we will achieve it.

What do you do to relax?

I can relax in winter but summer is pretty full-on. I absolutely love skiing, and also enjoy walking, cycling and watching TV.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve been glued to Dad’s Army for the past 40 years – wonderful telly.

What do you waste your money on?

Chocolate.

How would your friends describe you?

Easy going.

What would your enemies say about you?

My only enemy is Covid. Enemies waste good energy so why have them? You can always find common ground through dialogue, even if your views do vary – that’s healthy in a democracy.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a VW Caddy van, which I’m really happy with – it’s very practical. I would much prefer a beach buggy but that would be self-indulgent.

Richard Cumming and his ‘shop for blokes’ in Elgin

Variety is the spice of life for business consultant Andrew Mackay