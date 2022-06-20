Offshore wind farm rescue tech shines in trials at sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Offshore wind farm rescue tech shines in trials at sea

By Keith Findlay
June 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
SARBox was demonstrated for the first time in Project Samcho, off the Norfolk coast.
Life-saving drone technology developed in Scotland has undergone trials in the next step towards its planned roll-out in the fast-growing offshore wind energy sector.

It is claimed the unmanned seagoing drones can drastically cut the time it takes to reach people in the sea.

The firm behind them, Edinburgh-based Zelim, recently showed off the “two-step” recovery system to the offshore wind industry.

As the number of offshore wind farms increases and their locations move further from shore, there is a clear need for solutions such as Zelim’s to ensure safety is never compromised.”

Andrew Macdonald, ORE Catapult.

Zelim’s artificial intelligence-based casualty detection system, SARBox, was designed to detect and track multiple people in the water in all weather conditions.

Once discovered, casualties are speedily recovered by Zelim’s Swift Rescue Conveyor system.

The development of SARBox and Swift was supported by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and Offshore Wind Growth Partnership.

Andrew Macdonald, director of offshore wind development and operations, ORE Catapult, said: “Innovation faces challenges at every stage from concept through to development and commercialisation.

“The team at Zelim have a passion for improving offshore safety and this has helped them build a strong ecosystem of partners and advisors that provide credibility and experience as they commercialise their products.

Zelim chief executive Sam Mayall said: “Although still rare, accidents do occur offshore.

“During a person overboard incident, the sooner you can get someone out of the water the better.

“The difference between 30 seconds and five minutes could be life or death. Our SARBox is cutting out the search element of ‘search and rescue’ and the Swift Rescue Conveyor is getting people out of the water quicker, while decreasing the risk of injury during the rescue.”

Zelim’s SARbox display screen during Project Sancho.

SARBox was demonstrated for the first time in Project Sancho, a live international exercise at Orsted’s Race Bank development, off the Norfolk coast, to assess the offshore wind industry’s emergency response capability.

The technology identified and tracked multiple casualties during the exercise, which involved the Maritime Coastguard Agency, US Coast Guard, the RNLI, police and offshore wind farm operators.

Half-minute recovery

The Swift Rescue Conveyor also recently completed ‘rough weather trials’, where it tackled wind speeds of 46mph and 10ft high waves – recovering casualties from the water 30 seconds from first point of contact.

Offshore wind vessels using current overboard recovery systems took more than five minutes from first contact.

Swift will be formally launched at a commercial marine exhibition, Seawork22, in Southampton on Wednesday.

