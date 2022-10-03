Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish fleet, comprising more than 2,000 vessels, is a major part of the UK fishing industry.

Vessels from north of the border caught an impressive 435,000 tonnes of seafood in 2021, with a value of in excess of £564 million.

More than £170m-worth of these landings were into Peterhead, the largest port in the UK.

I was delighted to spend time there, along with nearby Fraserburgh, to meet the local fishing industry and see behind the scenes of this important sector.

It was great to experience the bustling fishing community that exists at these ports, and see the vast quantity of freshly caught fish auctioned at Peterhead market in the morning before it is transported and enjoyed across the UK and around the world.

The potential of the Scottish seafood sector is clear, be it contributing to the UK’s long-term food security or boosting exports worldwide.

As fisheries minister I want our fishing industry to play its part in growing the economy, while also making sure we operate in a sustainable way.

World-renowned

Our seafood sector is world-renowned. From Scottish salmon to haddock and the wide variety of species coming into port each day, global exports of UK seafood were worth more than £1.6 billion in 2021.

As we continue to grow our economy and boost UK trade exports around the world, I want to ensure Scottish seafood is firmly on the agenda.

But I also recognise the industry needs our support to continue to grow and succeed.

It needs us to listen to issues that are being raised and for us to work with it to find solutions.

While in Peterhead, I spoke to the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, and representatives from the processing and catching sectors.

I’ve listened carefully to the issues that were raised, including on workforce and improving the science used to inform decisions at sea.

As I reassured them, I want to reassure the wider industry that I have taken these on board and will do what’s in my power to pave a way forward.

£100m fund helping to drive growth

Our £100m UK Seafood Fund is already supporting the sector around the country, through funding large-scale infrastructure projects that will modernise the sector or supporting innovative ideas to boost production and generate more sustainable solutions.

Technology sits at the heart of this, and I was able to see first-hand how the latest technologies are transforming the ability of vessels to boost their efficiency and catch.

The fund is also providing up to £10m through its skills and training scheme to help keep people in the industry and upskill new entrants to the fishing sector.

The first round of the scheme is currently open, and I encourage those eligible to bid for grants for training courses and specialist equipment.

As we invest in the Scottish fishing and seafood sectors I want to ensure the benefits are felt on the ground by all those in the sector, in processing, catching or aquaculture, and from the largest boat to the smallest.

There is already a lot to be impressed with in the Scottish seafood sector.

I am ready to get stuck in and work with the industry to secure a sustainable and profitable fishing industry for generations to come.

Mark Spencer MP, a former Conservative Party chief whip, became minister of state for farming, fisheries and food last month.