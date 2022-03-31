Shetland fishers demand support to avoid ‘hammer blow’ to nation’s food supply

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fishers in Shetland have warned the islands’ fleet faces a “hammer blow” unless they get support to help overcome rising fuel costs.

The cost of marine diesel in the isles is said to have more than doubled, compared to this time last year, making fishing trips uneconomical and local businesses unviable.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) has joined calls from the wider UK industry for some form of temporary support from government to sustain fishing fleets through the cost of living crisis – and protect “the valuable food supply on which the nation relies”.

Global supply chain woes have put food and energy security uppermost in consumers’ minds as prices rocket, with the crisis in Ukraine only adding to the pressures they face.

Nearly 50,000 tonnes of fresh fish and shellfish were landed in Shetland alone last year.

SFA chairman James Anderson, skipper of the Lerwick-registered Alison Kay, said: “It’s almost a forgotten fact that fishing crews help to feed the nation.

“War puts things in perspective, and every household and industry across the UK is feeling the strain of rapidly rising fuel bills, but our governments need to be aware that boats have been struggling – and that we can’t keep fishing for long in the current climate.

“Already in Shetland we’ve seen crews forced to consider tying up, taking wage cuts or being let go altogether until vessels become viable again.

“That won’t happen soon without a show of support for our industry, as other countries have chosen to do.”

According to SFA, a “mismatch” of low cod quota but abundant stocks around Shetland is compounding the fuel issue.

The industry group says crews are having to travel further to avoid catching cod, meaning boats use more fuel than would be necessary under “more realistic” quota levels.

SFA highlighted the current situation in France, where fishing fleets can stay at sea thanks to a government-funded, four-month subsidy of about 30p per litre of fuel.

It also pointed to the Spanish government committing to reduced taxes at state ports and offering low-interest loans to help keep fishing vessels, including some operating near Shetland, viable.

Industry support measures are also expected to be announced in the Republic of Ireland, while in Northern Ireland a temporary tax break for fishers is being considered by ministers.

The knock-on effects of Shetland’s fishing fleet being forced to tie up would be a hammer blow to the economy of our islands.”

SFA executive officer Daniel Lawson said: “While Shetland boats struggle on, they see governments elsewhere take action to help an industry that is clearly valued.

“The knock-on effects of Shetland’s fishing fleet being forced to tie up would be a hammer blow to the economy of our islands, the wider supply chain, and to the nation’s entire food supply, with more fish landed here every year than in England, Wales and Northern Ireland combined.

“Ministers need to take notice and action now to help our fishing fleet keep feeding the nation.”