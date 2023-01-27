Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone

By Iain Grant
January 27, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 3:47 pm
Wick John O'Groats Airport currently has only one route. Image Google Street View
Wick John O'Groats Airport currently has only one route. Image Google Street View

North Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to support a drive to secure more flights from Wick John O’Groats Airport.

The Caithness gateway went without any links for nearly two years before Eastern Airways’ link with Aberdeen was restored in April 2022.

But that remains its only destination.

Mr Stone is supporting the efforts of local business and community representatives to provide more services.

“I’d be very grateful if the government could have a look at increasing the number of destinations that could be flown to and from Wick.”

Jamie Stone MP

Newly-won green freeport status for Port of Cromarty Firth and plans to create a spaceport in north Sutherland reinforce the need for more routes, the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP said.

He added a direct link with Manchester would be particularly welcomed by companies based at the Dounreay nuclear plant.

Jamie Stone MP: Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

A combination of declining passenger numbers and Covid led to the axing of Loganair’s flights to Edinburgh in March 2020.

Eastern Airways’ previous service became a casualty in June 2020.

The Aberdeen link was restored after £2 million funding was secured to underpin the route, with a three-year public service obligation.

"Having a fully functioning airport is all well and good, but it's time for Wick to include a choice of destinations around Scotland and beyond the border.

Freeport and spaceport need better UK connections

“With the green freeport and Sutherland spaceport under way, my constituents need to be connected to all four corners of the UK so the full potential of these initiatives can be realised.”

In his letter to the PM, the Lib Dem MP said: “The freeport could make a real difference in terms of high-value employment for the years to come.

“As you will be aware, work to construct the Sutherland spaceport is due to start shortly.”

Having a fully functioning airport is all well and good, but it’s time for Wick to include a choice of destinations around Scotland and beyond the border.”

Mr Stone continued: “This exciting development will lead to space-based work that will benefit both the local economy of the north Highlands and also the international standing of the UK itself.

“We have a functioning airport at Wick, however, it is not as used as fully as it could be.

“I’d be very grateful if the government could have a look at increasing the number of destinations that could be flown to and from Wick.”

