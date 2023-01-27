Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to support a drive to secure more flights from Wick John O’Groats Airport.

The Caithness gateway went without any links for nearly two years before Eastern Airways’ link with Aberdeen was restored in April 2022.

But that remains its only destination.

Mr Stone is supporting the efforts of local business and community representatives to provide more services.

“I’d be very grateful if the government could have a look at increasing the number of destinations that could be flown to and from Wick.” Jamie Stone MP

Newly-won green freeport status for Port of Cromarty Firth and plans to create a spaceport in north Sutherland reinforce the need for more routes, the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP said.

He added a direct link with Manchester would be particularly welcomed by companies based at the Dounreay nuclear plant.

A combination of declining passenger numbers and Covid led to the axing of Loganair’s flights to Edinburgh in March 2020.

Eastern Airways’ previous service became a casualty in June 2020.

The Aberdeen link was restored after £2 million funding was secured to underpin the route, with a three-year public service obligation.

Mr Stone said: “Having a fully functioning airport is all well and good, but it’s time for Wick to include a choice of destinations around Scotland and beyond the border.

Freeport and spaceport need better UK connections

“With the green freeport and Sutherland spaceport under way, my constituents need to be connected to all four corners of the UK so the full potential of these initiatives can be realised.”

In his letter to the PM, the Lib Dem MP said: “The freeport could make a real difference in terms of high-value employment for the years to come.

“As you will be aware, work to construct the Sutherland spaceport is due to start shortly.”

Mr Stone continued: “This exciting development will lead to space-based work that will benefit both the local economy of the north Highlands and also the international standing of the UK itself.

“We have a functioning airport at Wick, however, it is not as used as fully as it could be.

“I’d be very grateful if the government could have a look at increasing the number of destinations that could be flown to and from Wick.”