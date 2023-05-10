Homemade hydrogen and oxygen may mean greener space flights from Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

Homemade hydrogen and oxygen may mean greener space flights from Shetland

Plan is to use gases produced as a by-product of tidal power

By Keith Findlay
Installing tidal turbines in Shetland
Installing tidal turbines in Shetland. Image: Nova Innovation

Energy developer Nova Innovation is leading a consortium to look at the potential of producing green hydrogen and oxygen from its tidal projects in Shetland.

The Green Hydrogen and Oxygen Supply from Tidal Energy (Ghost) project is backed by £131,017 from the Scottish Government’s £7 million Hydrogen Innovation Scheme.

First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the whole funding package, covering 32 innovative projects, at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow today.

Potential customers

Ghost will explore the use of hydrogen and oxygen for transport, domestic heating and industry in Shetland, including SaxaVord UK Space Port on Unst.

Nova, together with Strathclyde University, Shetland Islands Council and global green energy consultancy Ricardo, will investigate potential markets for the gases.

Oxygen is a by-product of green hydrogen production. This is often discarded, although it is already used in aquaculture in Shetland.

According to Edinburgh-based Nova, it also has the potential to be used by the spaceport, creating a 100% renewable rocket fuel.

Shetland's spaceport takes shape on Unst
Shetland’s spaceport takes shape on Unst. Image: SaxaVord UK Space Port

In addition to finding potential markets, the Ghost project will assess the feasibility of tidal energy projects around Yell as a reliable source of electricity for the electrolysers needed to make hydrogen and oxygen for Shetland.

Nova already operates the world’s first offshore tidal array in Bluemull Sound, north of Yell, and is developing a 15 megawatt project in Yell Sound, to the south.

Simon Forrest, chief executive, Nova, said: “We are delighted to have won the Ghost project, which will enable us to explore the potential for producing green hydrogen and oxygen utilising tidal power.

Tidal array deployment in Bluemill Sound
Tidal array deployment in Bluemill Sound. Image: Nova Innovation

“We believe green hydrogen will transform the energy industry and deliver huge benefits for the people of Shetland with heat and transport, as well as creating the possibility of green space flight.

“With the opportunity to bypass electricity grid constraints, hydrogen is a promising route to market for tidal energy and other renewables.

Valuable insights’

“The study will provide us with valuable insights into the role of green hydrogen and oxygen across Shetland.”

SaxaVord chief executive Frank Strang said the project “aligns perfectly with our aspiration to create Europe’s leading sustainable spaceport”.

Frank Strang
Frank Strang. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

The project will be advised by a steering group comprised of Shetland companies, SaxaVord Space Centre, Cooke Aquaculture and Voar Energy.

Unlike conventional hydrogen production methods that rely on fossil fuels, green hydrogen generated from renewable power is billed as a “clean and sustainable alternative”.

It is said to have the potential to revolutionise industry and forms a key part of the Scottish Government’s energy strategy.

SaxaVord’s first launch is slated for later this year. It will likely be a first for vertical orbital rocket launches in Europe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]