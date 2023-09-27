Driver caught with ‘astronomical’ amount of cocaine in system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver caught with ‘astronomical’ amount of cocaine in system

When police pulled over Brandon Gervaise's car, he was more than six times the limit for cocaine.

By David McPhee
Brandon Gervaise was caught drug-driving on Rubislaw Den Gardens. Images: Google Street View/Facebook
Brandon Gervaise was caught drug-driving on Rubislaw Den Gardens. Images: Google Street View/Facebook

A driver who was pulled over by police and caught with an “astronomical” amount of cocaine in his system has been banned from the roads.

Brandon Gervaise, 20, was more than six times the limit for cocaine while behind the wheel of his vehicle.

It was stopped in the Rubislaw area of Aberdeen in October last year.

When tested, he was found to have cannabis and a metabolite of cocaine in his system.

A sheriff told Gervaise, who claimed to have been to bed before driving, that he must have taken an “astronomical” amount of cocaine for such a high reading hours later.

Police smelled cannabis in car

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, on October 18 last year, police constables were on mobile patrol.

They observed Gervaise driving on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, and pulled alongside Garvaise’s car and asked him to pull over.

He then turned into Rubislaw Den Gardens.

“They observed the accused to have bloodshot eyes and there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle,” Mrs Cardow said.

“Due to this, the accused was detained and asked to provide a drug swab.”

When tested, Gervaise had 323mcg of benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 50mcg.

The level of cannabis in his system was also revealed to be 2.9mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Gervaise pled guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle with a metabolite of cocaine in his system.

He also admitted to a second charge of driving a car with cannabis in his system.

‘This has been a wake-up call’

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie told the court that Gervaise had been socialising with friends the night before he was stopped by police.

“He accepts that the quantities were in his system,” she said.

“Mr Gervaise had gone home to sleep and had not driven at all that day until the evening.

“He didn’t think it would still be in his system – this has been a wake-up call for him.”

Sheriff Rory Bannerman told Gervaise that the level of cocaine in his system “must have been astronomical” to provide such a high reading the following day.

He disqualified Gervaise, of Stronsay Drive, Aberdeen, from driving for 24 months and fined him a total of £600.

