New Scottish farming expo announces line-up of speakers

The countdown is now on for next month’s free to attend agricultural event – The Future Farming Expo – at Aberdeen’s P&J Live venue.

Taking place over two days on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 October, organisers have now revealed a line-up of speakers who will cover topics across eight hubs.

The hubs have been chosen to spark discussion and provide practical solutions for farmers dealing with the challenges of creating profitable, sustainable businesses.

They are: Business and Personal Resilience; Carbon and Soils; Arable; Livestock; Renewables and Energy; Diversification; Horticulture and Vertical Farming; and Robotics.

The event will be centred around a series of in-depth panel sessions and practical speakers with over 70 exhibitors on site.

The wide range of speakers includes Scottish farmers and representatives from organisations that are innovating in their sectors.

Popular social media influencer and sheep farmer Cammy Wilson of The Sheep Game will make an appearance, alongside speakers from instrumental Scottish agricultural organisations including RSABI, SAOS, SEPA, Scottish Forestry and many more.

Cheryl Waterman, Event Producer of Future Farming Expo said: “This event is unique in that attendees will not be sitting through a series of lectures – participation and discussion are core elements of what we seek to achieve with the Future Farming Expo.

“Guests will go home with practical advice from sector experts with lived experience in their fields, feeling inspired and positive about tackling the challenges in farming. The sessions will be forward-thinking with a focus on actionable tips that people take to make their business more successful.”

The confirmed speakers include:

Adam Christie, Managing Director, Scottish Agronomy

Ailbhe Palmer, National Sales Manager, Sykes Holiday Cottages

Carol McLaren, Chief Executive, RSABI

Cammy Wilson, farmer and influencer, The Sheep Game

Clive Blacker, Precision Agriculture Specialist

Dr. Harry Kamilaris, Senior Business Development Consultant, Agricarbon UK

John Scott, Chairman Farmstrong

Josh Riddet, Chief Executive, Easy Crypto Hunter

Jane Craigie, Founder, Jane Craigie Marketing

Jim Booth, Head of Co-Operative Development, SAOS

Liz Bowles, Chief Executive, Farm Carbon Toolkit

Lyn White, Forestry & Farming Development Officer, Scottish Forestry

Mark Horler, Chairman, and Johnny Stormonth-Darling, Technical Director, UK Urban AgriTech

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, Head of Water and Planning, Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA)

Neil White, Borders arable farmer and strip till specialist, Greenknowe Farm

Niels Corfield, Independent Farm Advisor

Peter Cook, Head of Food, Drink and Agriculture Team, Opportunity North East (ONE)

Rachael Ramsey, Head of Science & Research, Agrecalc

Robert Young, Partner, EQ Accountants