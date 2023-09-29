New Scottish farming expo announces line-up of speakers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Scottish farming expo announces line-up of speakers

The Future Farming Expo will take place at P and J Live on 10 and 11 October.

By Katrina Macarthur
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Adam Christie of Scottish Agronomy is speaking at Future Farming Expo Picture shows; Adam Christie of Scottish Agronomy . UK. Supplied by Represent Date; 18/05/2022
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Adam Christie of Scottish Agronomy is speaking at Future Farming Expo Picture shows; Adam Christie of Scottish Agronomy . UK. Supplied by Represent Date; 18/05/2022

The countdown is now on for next month’s free to attend agricultural event – The Future Farming Expo – at Aberdeen’s P&J Live venue.

Taking place over two days on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 October, organisers have now revealed a line-up of speakers who will cover topics across eight hubs.

The hubs have been chosen to spark discussion and provide practical solutions for farmers dealing with the challenges of creating profitable, sustainable businesses.

They are: Business and Personal Resilience; Carbon and Soils; Arable; Livestock; Renewables and Energy; Diversification; Horticulture and Vertical Farming; and Robotics.

The event will be centred around a series of in-depth panel sessions and practical speakers with over 70 exhibitors on site.

The wide range of speakers includes Scottish farmers and representatives from organisations that are innovating in their sectors.

Popular social media influencer and sheep farmer Cammy Wilson of The Sheep Game will make an appearance, alongside speakers from instrumental Scottish agricultural organisations including RSABI, SAOS, SEPA, Scottish Forestry and many more.

Cheryl Waterman, Event Producer of Future Farming Expo said: “This event is unique in that attendees will not be sitting through a series of lectures – participation and discussion are core elements of what we seek to achieve with the Future Farming Expo.

“Guests will go home with practical advice from sector experts with lived experience in their fields, feeling inspired and positive about tackling the challenges in farming. The sessions will be forward-thinking with a focus on actionable tips that people take to make their business more successful.”

The confirmed speakers include:

Adam Christie, Managing Director, Scottish Agronomy
Ailbhe Palmer, National Sales Manager, Sykes Holiday Cottages
Carol McLaren, Chief Executive, RSABI
Cammy Wilson, farmer and influencer, The Sheep Game
Clive Blacker, Precision Agriculture Specialist
Dr. Harry Kamilaris, Senior Business Development Consultant, Agricarbon UK
John Scott, Chairman Farmstrong
Josh Riddet, Chief Executive, Easy Crypto Hunter
Jane Craigie, Founder, Jane Craigie Marketing
Jim Booth, Head of Co-Operative Development, SAOS
Liz Bowles, Chief Executive, Farm Carbon Toolkit
Lyn White, Forestry & Farming Development Officer, Scottish Forestry
Mark Horler, Chairman, and Johnny Stormonth-Darling, Technical Director, UK Urban AgriTech
Nathan Critchlow-Watton, Head of Water and Planning, Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA)
Neil White, Borders arable farmer and strip till specialist, Greenknowe Farm
Niels Corfield, Independent Farm Advisor
Peter Cook, Head of Food, Drink and Agriculture Team, Opportunity North East (ONE)
Rachael Ramsey, Head of Science & Research, Agrecalc
Robert Young, Partner, EQ Accountants

